Dubai: If you are planning to go for Hajj this year, it is important to make sure that you are up to date with the vaccine requirements for the pilgrimage.

Earlier this week, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that domestic pilgrims, people within Saudi Arabia, who performed Hajj five years ago can apply for this year’s Hajj.

On April 2, the Ministry’s English-language Twitter account - @mohu_en, posted information on the vaccines domestic Hajj pilgrims need to have completed, in order to obtain your Hajj permit.

Vaccination for domestic pilgrims

According to the Ministry’s post, domestic pilgrims need to have received the following mandatory vaccines:

• COVID-19 vaccine

• Meningitis vaccine

• Seasonal Influenza vaccine

According to the notice, the last day to complete the required vaccinations is 10 days before the Hajj season begins. Hajj, which starts on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, is expected to begin on June 26 this year, but the final date will be announced following the sighting of the new moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah (https://gulfnews.com/uae/uae-announces-registration-dates-for-hajj-2023-1.93715234).

Which COVID-19 vaccines are accepted in Saudi Arabia? According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, individuals will be considered vaccinated (for the purpose of entering Saudi Arabia), if they have received any of the following COVID-19 vaccine doses:

• Pfizer-BioNTech (two doses)

• Moderna (two doses)

• Oxford/AstraZeneca (two doses)

• Janssen (one dose)

• Covovax (two doses)

• Nuvaxovid (two doses)

• Sinopharm (two doses)

• Sinovac (two doses)

• Covaxin (two doses)

• Sputnik V (two doses)

Vaccines for international pilgrims

According to the UAE government’s official website, u.ae, anyone wishing to go for Hajj needs to take the following vaccine:

• Meningococcal vaccine (quadruple)

The vaccines protects against meningitis and pilgrims are required to submit a certificate of this vaccine issued no more than three years ago and no less than 10 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

In Dubai, if you plan to get the vaccine at a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) primary healthcare centre, it would cost you approximately Dh387, for the doctor’s travel consultation and the vaccine. You would first need to book an appointment, by calling 800 342. Alternatively, you can also contact a private healthcare provider near you, to find out if they provide the Meningococcal vaccine for Hajj.

If you have an Emirates Health Services health card, you can also book an appointment with any of the EHS health centres by calling 800 8877.

If you are an Abu Dhabi resident, you can book an appointment with Seha health centres, by calling 800 50.

Recommended vaccines:

It is also recommended that you take the following vaccines, according to the UAE government’s website: