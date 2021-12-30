Dubai: Parents of newborn children in Abu Dhabi will now receive a digital birth certificate, instead of paper ones, after the service has been completely digitised in the Emirate.
In an announcement made on its official social media channels, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health said that from December 30, 2021 it has started issuing digital birth certificates for those born at hospitals in the Abu Dhabi emirate. The service is being provided in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, has started
The digital birth certificates will replace the paper ones for newborns at all hospitals in the Emirate.
Here’s how you can get a copy of the certificate online:
1. Receive SMS of birth notification and link to Tamm platform. At the time of the child’s birth, the parent will receive an SMS of the birth notification with a link to the Tamm website – tamm.abudhabi, which is the official Abu Dhabi government services website.
2. Login or register on the Tamm website using your UAE Pass.
3. Fill application and upload required documents. The documents include parent’s passport copies, Emirates IDs and attested marriage certificate, as per the Tamm website.
4. Pay fees – Dh50.
5. Download digital birth certificate.
The digital birth certificate will also be available for earlier births and the process of receiving the digital version of the birth certificate is the same.