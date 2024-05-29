The vaccine is available at 58 facilities and health centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Campaign dates

May 28 till June 17, 2024

What is the need for an additional vaccine dose?

The national vaccination programme currently includes two doses of the measles vaccine, with the first dose given at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age. The additional dose provided as part of the campaign will be an added boost of protection in efforts to safeguard the community.

What is measles and why is vaccination important?

Measles is a viral disease that causes fever and a rash. It is highly contagious and a potentially serious disease. Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent it.

Who is eligible?

Children of UAE nationals and residents aged 1 to 5 years are eligible, regardless of their previous vaccination history or exposure to measles.

How does measles spread?

The measles virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The virus can survive for two hours in the air or on surfaces. Infected individuals are normally contagious from four days prior to four days after the rash appears. ADPHC also provided answers to some common questions that parents may have regarding measles and the preventative vaccine.

Is measles a serious disease?

Measles can be very serious, especially among children under the age of five, adults older than 20 years, pregnant women, and people with a weakened immune system. Measles can lead to lung infection, brain damage, deafness, and sometimes death.

How can I prevent ceasles?

Vaccination is the best, safest, and most effective tool to prevent measles.

Is MMR vaccine safe?

Yes, the MMR vaccine is extremely safe and meets the highest quality criteria established by the World Health Organisation. Vaccine side effects are extremely rare. Before any vaccine is licensed, it undergoes intensive testing over several years. Once a vaccine is in use, the country’s health officials are committed to assuring its safety through stringent monitoring systems.

What are the side effects of MMR vaccine?

The vaccine is like any other treatment and might cause some side effects, such as redness or soreness in the injected area, low grade fever, and pains. These side effects usually last few days and are curable. Severe negative effects are exceptionally rare.

Who should avoid taking a MMR vaccine?

• Who previously developed a severe reaction to MMR vaccine.

• Those who are allergic to the antibiotic ‘neomycin’.

• Individuals with immune-lowering illness like leukaemia, cancer, or who are undergoing treatment that lowers immunity, like radiotherapy, chemotherapy and steroids.

• Moderately to critically ill patients admitted in the hospital.

Is the vaccine safe for sick people?

In general, people with minor illness such as cold can receive the MMR vaccine, however, people who are moderately or critically ill should not receive the vaccine until they are fully recovered.

Is there a relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism?

Many studies have been conducted on the relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism, and research has proven that the MMR vaccine does not cause autism.

If a child obtains the vaccine during the campaign, does it mean, they don’t have to be vaccinated again as per the routine vaccination schedule?

It is critical that children continue to receive the full sequence of normal vaccine doses in addition to the campaign doses. The vaccination is safe, and each extra dose boost immunity.

If a child has received all the scheduled doses in the vaccination programme, do they also need to take the additional campaign dose?

Yes, the child needs to take the additional dose scheduled in the campaign regardless of the number of doses previously taken.

During immunisation campaigns, the history of measles infection and the number of previous doses are not considered when determining whether a person needs the vaccine. This is to achieve herd immunity more quickly by reaching the largest number of individuals within a short period to reduce the spread of the disease. If the child has taken the vaccine and has pre-existing immunity against measles, mumps, and rubella, their immune system will eliminate the weakened viruses that make up the vaccine.

Why not use the measles vaccination instead of MMR vaccine in the campaign?

Both the measles and MMR vaccines are safe and effective. However, MMR vaccine outperformed measles vaccine by providing additional protection against mumps and rubella.

Where can I get the vaccine?

The free vaccine is available at 58 facilities and health centres throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra

You will need to call the hospitals directly to book an appointment for the free vaccine.

Abu Dhabi

Al Shamkha Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Bateen Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre - 80050

Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre - 80050

Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Samha Healthcare Centre - 80050

Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Falah Healthcare Centre - 80050

Baniyas Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Bahia Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre - 80050

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children - 80096626

Burjeel Hospital - 80055

Burjeel Medical City - 80055

Burjeel Day Surgery Centre - Al Reem Island - 80055

Burjeel Medical Centre- Al Zeina - 80055

LLH Hospital - Abu Dhabi - 80055

LLH Hospital – Musaffah - 80055

Medeor 24x7 Hospital - 80055

Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital - 8002000

Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital - 8002000

NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City - 8001122

NMC Royal Hospital - Mohammed Bin Zayed City - 02-5545555

NMC Specialty Hospital - 02-6332255

NMC Royal Women's Hospital - 02-5082000

NMC Royal Medical Centre, Karama - 02- 6144900

NMC Royal Medical Centre, Shahama - 02- 88 9400

NMC Royal Family Medical Centre - 02-6911500

Al Ain

Al Hili Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Jahili Healthcare Centre - 80050

Mezyad Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre - 80050

Neima Healthcare Centre - 80050

Zakher Healthcare Centre - 80050

Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre - 80050

Al Towayya Children's Specialty Centre - 80050

Al Maqam Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Aamerah Healthcare Centre (Al Yahar) - 80050

Remah Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Hayar Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Faqaa Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Shuwaib Healthcare Centre - 8005

Al Khatim Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Khazna Healthcare Centre - 80050

Sweihan Healthcare Centre - 80050

Al Quaa Healthcare Centre - 80050

Kanad Hospital - 03-7131111

Burjeel Royal Asharej - 80055

Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital - 8002000

Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital - 8002000

NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain - 03-7030300

Al Dhafra