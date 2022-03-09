Dubai: Children who are found to be close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case will have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test twice only and in certain cases do not have to undergo home quarantine either, after the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) announced an update in its COVID-19 close contacts policy.

The announcement was made by ADPHC on its social media channels on Wednesday, March 9.

If you are a resident of Abu Dhabi, the process to follow in case you are found to be a close contact is slightly different, depending on your age. ADPHC clarified the process that needs to be followed by individuals who are younger than 18 years and those who are older. Here is a breakdown of the close contact procedure, as per the announcement.

Close contact rules for those under 18 years old

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, you will receive an SMS alerting you to get tested.



As per the protocol, you must conduct a PCR test on Day 1 and Day 4 from the date of last contact with the confirmed case.



You do not need to undergo home quarantine (if there are no symptoms).



If you develop symptoms, ADPHC advises you to stay at home and get a retest.

For adults

For individuals above 18 years of age, this is the process to follow if you are a close contact of a confirmed case:



• Conduct a daily PCR test for five consecutive days from the date of your last contact, at any health facility in Abu Dhabi, without the need to home quarantine.



• If you develop symptoms, you must self-quarantine and undergo another PCR test.

For positive COVID-19 cases

If you do develop symptoms and get a re-test, you will need to follow the isolation rules for confirmed cases, if you test positive.

The isolation rules for positive COVID-19 cases remain unchanged, but you no longer need to wear a tracking wristband during their quarantine, as per an update by ADPHC.

If you test positive for COVID-19, these are the steps you must follow

1. High-risk categories

This includes those who are 50 years old and above, have symptoms, have a chronic disease or are women who are pregnant. Individuals who fall under this category have been asked to follow these steps:

Visit one of the designated COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres for medical assessment and isolation measures.

To end isolation you must:



1. Get two negative results 24 hours apart



OR



2. Complete 10 days in isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

2. Other categories

Those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic disease have been asked to follow these steps:



• Retest in any health facility in the Emirate and continue to isolate.•



If your PCR test result is negative, wait for 24 hours and do a retest. If your second PCR test result is negative, ADPHC advises people to resume normal activities and continue to follow precautionary measures.

• If your PCR test result is positive, a specialist will contact you to complete the isolation procedures. To end isolation, you must:



1. Get two negative results 24 hours apart



OR



2. Complete 10 days in isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

Where to get a Dh40 PCR test in Abu Dhabi