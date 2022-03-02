Dubai: As of Tuesday, March 1, PCR tests at medical facilities in Abu Dhabi will now cost Dh40. The decision to reduce the cost of PCR tests in the Emirate was announced by The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) on February 28.

So if you need to get a PCR test for travel, work or health purposes, here is where you can find the closest COVID-19 testing centre near you.

So if you need to get a PCR test for travel, work or health purposes, here is where you can find the closest COVID-19 testing centre near you.

Locations

Here are some COVID-19 screening centres listed on Department of Health – Abu Dhabi official website:

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1am

Location

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Booth - Yas Mal: Every day from 10am to 11pm

Location

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Field Tent – Al Mushrif

Location

Accuracy Plus Medical Laboratory: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 11pm, Friday from 10am to 7pm

Location

Yas Health Care L.L.C. - Branch 1: Saturday to Wednesday from 8:30 am to 11pm and Thursday from 9am to 8pm

Location

Al Borg Diagnostic Centre For Laboratories L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from 6pm to 9pm

Location

Al Fuad Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Friday from 1pm to 10pm

Location

Al Hosn One Day Surgery Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm

Location

Alshameel Home Care: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm

Location

Baynuna Medical Center Booth - (Capital Mall): Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm, Friday from 1pm to 9pm

Location

Capital Medical Centre For Health Screening - L.L.C: Sunday to Thursday from 7am to 6pm, Saturday from 7am to 2pm (It is important to note that the last token in this clinic is issued 30 minutes prior to closing.)

Location

Health Plus Medical Laboratory / Health Plus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8:30 to 6pm

Location

Marina Health Promotion Center LLC: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm

Location

Wellness One Day Surgery Center LLC: Saturday to Wednesday from 9am to 9pm, Thursday from 9am to 6pm

Location

Yas Clinic Group – Khalifa: Every day from 7am to 11pm.

New National Medical Center – Musaffah: Every day from 7am to 11pm

Location

Ideal Clinical Laboratories: Saturday to Thursday 8am to 11pm and Friday 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 11pm

Proficiency Healthcare Diagnostic Laboratories L.L.C Screening Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm and Friday from 3pm to 10pm

Location

Pioneer Medical Services L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm

Location

Home Health Medical Centre - L L C: Saturday to Thursday 8am to 11pm, Friday 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm

Location

Medstar ICAD Medical Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday 7am to 11pm and Friday 9am to 12pm and 4pm to 9pm

Location

Healthline Day Care Surgery Screening Tent: Saturday to Friday from 8am to 12:00 pm

Location

NMC Specialty Hospital LLC Drive thru Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday 9am to 1 pm and 5pm to 9pm

Location

Makkah Specialized Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm

Location

Al Ain

Czech Rehabilitation Hospital – Al Ain: Every day from 9am to 9pm

Location

Al Shrooq Health Services Center LLC: Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 5pm

Location

Al Sultan Advanced Medical Clinics: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 9pm and Friday from 2pm to 1am

Infinity Health Care Medical Center LLC - Al Ain: From Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm

Location

Ain Al Khaleej Hospital: Every day from 7am to 11pm

Location

Medstar Clinics - Al Ain Industrial Area: Saturday To Thursday from 7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm, Friday to 8am to 12pm

Location

Burjeel Royal Hospital L.L.C Screening Tent: Saturday To Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from to 10 am to 6pm

Location

Pride Medical Center - Al Ain Industrial: Saturday To Thursday from 9am to 1pm, Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 4:30 pm to 9pm

Location

The Health Team Medical Center L.L.C – Al Ain: Saturday To Thursday From 9am To 11pm

True Life Primary Care Center L.L.C: Saturday To Thursday From 9am To 9pm

Location

Classic Care Medical Center – Sweihan, Al Ain: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm

Location

Yas Clinic Group - Al Ain

Location

Advanced Medical Center Dignostic Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 10pm, Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Accu Care Medical Laboratory – Al Ain: Every day from 8:30 am to 12 am

Location

Czech Rehabilitation Hospital and Al Ain Football Club Drive-Thru Tent: Every day from 9am to 9pm

Al Balsam Medical Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Friday 2pm to 9pm

Location

Beaulink Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm

Al Mamoon Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 9pm, Friday from 9am to 8pm

Location

Cure Plus Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm

Location

Laurette Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm

Location

Al Raaya Specialist Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from 5pm to 10pm

Location

Biotech Diagnostic Centre Medical Laboratory LLC: Every day from 8am to 12am

Location

Cope Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm, Friday from 4pm to 10pm.

Ultra Medical Center Screening Tent

Location

Medeor 24x7 International Hospital L.L.C Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm

Location

Royal Care Medical Centre – Branch 1: Saturday to Friday from 8am to 12am

Location

Diamond Medical Center L.L.C: Saturdays to Thursday from 8:30am to 1pm and 5:30pm to 9pm, Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 5:30pm to 9pm.

Al Taj Medical Laboratory: Every day from 8:30am to 1:30pm and 4pm to 10pm

Location

SEHA Drive Thru Testing Centres in Abu Dhabi

If you want to get tested for COVID-19 from drive through facility, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA has COVID-19 drive-through screening centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.