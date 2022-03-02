Dubai: As of Tuesday, March 1, PCR tests at medical facilities in Abu Dhabi will now cost Dh40. The decision to reduce the cost of PCR tests in the Emirate was announced by The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) on February 28.
So if you need to get a PCR test for travel, work or health purposes, here is where you can find the closest COVID-19 testing centre near you.
So if you need to get a PCR test for travel, work or health purposes, here is where you can find the closest COVID-19 testing centre near you.
Locations
Here are some COVID-19 screening centres listed on Department of Health – Abu Dhabi official website:
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1am
Location
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Booth - Yas Mal: Every day from 10am to 11pm
Location
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Field Tent – Al Mushrif
Location
Accuracy Plus Medical Laboratory: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 11pm, Friday from 10am to 7pm
Location
Yas Health Care L.L.C. - Branch 1: Saturday to Wednesday from 8:30 am to 11pm and Thursday from 9am to 8pm
Location
Al Borg Diagnostic Centre For Laboratories L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from 6pm to 9pm
Location
Al Fuad Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Friday from 1pm to 10pm
Location
Al Hosn One Day Surgery Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm
Location
Alshameel Home Care: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm
Location
Baynuna Medical Center Booth - (Capital Mall): Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm, Friday from 1pm to 9pm
Location
Capital Medical Centre For Health Screening - L.L.C: Sunday to Thursday from 7am to 6pm, Saturday from 7am to 2pm (It is important to note that the last token in this clinic is issued 30 minutes prior to closing.)
Location
Health Plus Medical Laboratory / Health Plus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8:30 to 6pm
Location
Marina Health Promotion Center LLC: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm
Location
Wellness One Day Surgery Center LLC: Saturday to Wednesday from 9am to 9pm, Thursday from 9am to 6pm
Location
Yas Clinic Group – Khalifa: Every day from 7am to 11pm.
New National Medical Center – Musaffah: Every day from 7am to 11pm
Location
Ideal Clinical Laboratories: Saturday to Thursday 8am to 11pm and Friday 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 11pm
Proficiency Healthcare Diagnostic Laboratories L.L.C Screening Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm and Friday from 3pm to 10pm
Location
Pioneer Medical Services L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm
Location
Home Health Medical Centre - L L C: Saturday to Thursday 8am to 11pm, Friday 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm
Location
Medstar ICAD Medical Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday 7am to 11pm and Friday 9am to 12pm and 4pm to 9pm
Location
Healthline Day Care Surgery Screening Tent: Saturday to Friday from 8am to 12:00 pm
Location
NMC Specialty Hospital LLC Drive thru Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday 9am to 1 pm and 5pm to 9pm
Location
Makkah Specialized Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm
Location
Al Ain
Czech Rehabilitation Hospital – Al Ain: Every day from 9am to 9pm
Location
Al Shrooq Health Services Center LLC: Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 5pm
Location
Al Sultan Advanced Medical Clinics: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 9pm and Friday from 2pm to 1am
Infinity Health Care Medical Center LLC - Al Ain: From Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm
Location
Ain Al Khaleej Hospital: Every day from 7am to 11pm
Location
Medstar Clinics - Al Ain Industrial Area: Saturday To Thursday from 7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm, Friday to 8am to 12pm
Location
Burjeel Royal Hospital L.L.C Screening Tent: Saturday To Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from to 10 am to 6pm
Location
Pride Medical Center - Al Ain Industrial: Saturday To Thursday from 9am to 1pm, Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 4:30 pm to 9pm
Location
The Health Team Medical Center L.L.C – Al Ain: Saturday To Thursday From 9am To 11pm
True Life Primary Care Center L.L.C: Saturday To Thursday From 9am To 9pm
Location
Classic Care Medical Center – Sweihan, Al Ain: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm
Location
Yas Clinic Group - Al Ain
Location
Advanced Medical Center Dignostic Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 10pm, Friday from 5pm to 9pm.
Accu Care Medical Laboratory – Al Ain: Every day from 8:30 am to 12 am
Location
Czech Rehabilitation Hospital and Al Ain Football Club Drive-Thru Tent: Every day from 9am to 9pm
Al Balsam Medical Center L.L.C: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Friday 2pm to 9pm
Location
Beaulink Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm
Al Mamoon Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 9pm, Friday from 9am to 8pm
Location
Cure Plus Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm
Location
Laurette Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm
Location
Al Raaya Specialist Medical Centre: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from 5pm to 10pm
Location
Biotech Diagnostic Centre Medical Laboratory LLC: Every day from 8am to 12am
Location
Cope Medical Center: Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm, Friday from 4pm to 10pm.
Ultra Medical Center Screening Tent
Location
Medeor 24x7 International Hospital L.L.C Tent: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm
Location
Royal Care Medical Centre – Branch 1: Saturday to Friday from 8am to 12am
Location
Diamond Medical Center L.L.C: Saturdays to Thursday from 8:30am to 1pm and 5:30pm to 9pm, Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 5:30pm to 9pm.
Al Taj Medical Laboratory: Every day from 8:30am to 1:30pm and 4pm to 10pm
Location
SEHA Drive Thru Testing Centres in Abu Dhabi
If you want to get tested for COVID-19 from drive through facility, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA has COVID-19 drive-through screening centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
For the complete list, along with location links for COVID-19 drive through facilities in the Emirate, read here.