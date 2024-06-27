Here is a breakdown of how universities are being assessed and how the results can help you make more informed decisions on where you should study.

Which universities have been assessed?

The framework and assessment was done for two major categories of higher education institutions licensed with the Ministry of Education:

1. Research group: Universities that offer postgraduate studies alongside bachelor studies.

2. Non-research group: Universities that offer bachelor's or diploma programmes only.

Which universities have not been assessed?

These are the universities excluded from the assessment:

- Universities that offer postgraduate courses only.

- New universities, with less than five years having passed since their establishment or having less than three batches that have graduated.

- Universities with revoked or suspended licenses.

Assessment criteria

The framework is based on four pillars of assessment, with each category having a set weightage:

- Research and innovation – 35 per cent

- Quality of teaching and student life – 35 per cent

- Recruitment and alignment with the labour market – 20 per cent

- International collaboration – 10 per cent

How can I access the results?