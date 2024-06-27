Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced the UAE's top universities, both in the research and non-research categories, based on a newly launched National Framework for the Classification of Higher Education Institutions.
At a press conference in Dubai on Thursday, Dr Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at the Ministry of Education said that the framework was developed after consultations with top universities and higher education consultancies across the world.
The rankings for the research universities are as follows:
Group 1: Outstanding
- American University of Sharjah
- United Arab Emirates University
- Khalifa University
- Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences
- New York University Abu Dhabi
Group 2: Very Good
- Abu Dhabi University
- American University in Dubai
- The British University in Dubai
- Al Sharekah University
- Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Zayed University
- Ajman University
- University of Wollongong in Dubai
More to follow