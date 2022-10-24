Dubai: If you are thinking for hiring a domestic worker or nanny in the UAE, you need to ensure that they are from service centres and recruitment agencies approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

In a social media post on October 20, MOHRE took to its social media channels to inform UAE residents that if they wish to hire a domestic worker, they can now find a list of all the agencies that have been approved by MOHRE in each of the seven Emirates.

Why should employers hire from licenced agencies?

Recruitment agencies and service centres providing domestic worker services in the UAE are regulated and supervised by MOHRE. Not only are these agencies licensed to recruit domestic workers, they also provide workers with the needed training and counselling services. The agencies then match these workers with prospective employers, depending on the employer’s needs.

When you hire a worker through an approved agency, you also receive legal guarantees and are entitled to a refund if the worker is unable to work.

Additionally, as per the new ‘Domestic Helper Law’, people are prohibited from employing any domestic helper unless he or she has the necessary work permit. Violating this law can lead to a fine of at least Dh50,000, up to Dh200,000 being levied on the employer.

Read more about the benefits of hiring domestic workers through approved agencies, in our detailed guide here.

MOHRE-approved domestic workers services centres

Here is a list of all the service centres approved by MOHRE:

Abu Dhabi

1. Taheed for domestic workers services



2. Mountain gate for workers services



3. Al Maha domestic workers supply services - sole proprietorship



4. Almadina domestic workers services



5. Al Nukhba center for employment services



6. Alhazam for domestic workers services



7. Al Shamsi domestic workers services



8. Leadership domestic workers service



9. Eitmam domestic workers sole proprietorship



10. Yas center for domestic workers services



12. Alqurm domestic worker services centre



13. Emirates international center domestics worker



14. Manazel center for domestic workers services



15. Aljawdah domestic workers service



16. Alforsan tadbeer center – branch of Abu Dhabi

Al Dhafra

1. Algarbia center for labour works services

Ghayathi

2. Atlas for domestic worker

Al Ain

1. Altaqdom for employment services



2. Al Barari domestic workers Services centre



3. Tadbeer alain auxiliary labor services



4. Elite employment services



5. Alreaya for domestic workers services



6. Al Ain Special domestic works services center



7. Tadbeer almutamayiz manpower supply



8. Tadbeer alhili auxiliary labor services



9. AVC domestic worker services



10. Zakhir domestic workers services



11. Alojoor for employment services



12. Makani domestic works services

Dubai

1. Home care center for domestic workers services



2. Quality domestic workers services center



3. Maids cc domestic workers services



4. Housekeeping domestic workers



5. Mountain gate center for domestic workers services



6. Nabd emirates labour assistance service center



7. Life plus domestic workers center



8. Habitat tadbeer center



9. Smart global domestic workers services center



10. Alforsan tadbeer center



11. References for domestic workers services



12. Shamma almahairi domestic workers services center



13. A.W.S. tadbeer center for domestic workers services



14. Family care center for domestic workers services



15. TPH center for domestic workers services



16. Raha almanzil domestic workers services



17. Elite Tadbeer center for domestic workers services



18. Alpha hub domestic workers services center

Sharjah

1. Tadbeer-center



2. Alkhibrah domestic workers services center



3. Zaina domestic workers services



4. Al nujoom domestic workers

Kalba

1. Kalba domestic workers services centre

Khor fakkan

1. Khorfakkan domestic workers services center

Ajman

1. Monaliza domestic worker services centre (tadbeer)



2. Alsaada center domestic workers services



3. Kafaah center domestic workers



4. Al nuamiya domestic workers services center



5. Bin hareb domestic workers services



6. Oud alreem domestic worker services



7. City life domestic workers services centre



8. Musheirif domestic workers services center l.l.c



9. Al Watan domestic workers center



10. Marhaba domestic workers services center



11. Al riyada domestic workers services center

Umm al quwain

1. Quality 2 domestic workers services

Ras al khaimah

1. Alwafa for domestic workers services



2. Almostaqbal domestic workers services



3. Tarabot for domestic workers services



4. Al Taleb for domestic workers services



5. Julfar domestic workers services



6. Al Khobara employment assistant services



7. Abdulla alhefeiti domestic workers services llc

Fujairah

1. Tawasul center domestic workers services



2. Al Amwaj services for workers



3. Aldhanhani domestic works services



4. Dibba domestic works services center

How to find an updated list of agencies

You can find the latest update of the list on the MOHRE website – mohre.gov.ae.

To get the updated list, follow these steps:

1. Visit mohre.gov.ae

2. Click on the ‘Services’ on the menu on the top, and then select ‘Approved services centres’.