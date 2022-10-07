Dubai: On Thursday, October 5, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No.9 of 2022 Concerning Domestic Workers, which aims to strengthen domestic workers’ rights in the UAE.

The law was issued on September 9 and will come into effect three months after its publication in the Official Gazette. It covers all aspects of the domestic labour law, guaranteeing the rights of all parties in a relationship, whether workers, employers or recruitment agents. The new regulations also stipulate working hours, weekly breaks and leave for domestic workers and affirm the right of domestic workers to a paid day off per week, according to the law's executive regulations.

Article 27 of the law explains the penalties for violating the domestic labour law.

Clause (3) of the Article states that a fine of at least Dh50,000 and up to Dh200,000 will be imposed on individuals that employ domestic workers illegally in the UAE. You can also face this penalty for misusing work permits that were issued for domestic workers or employing a worker who is under the age of 18.

Here is a detailed look at Article 27 (3) of the law.

Article 27, Clause (3)

3. A fine of at least Dh50,000 and up to Dh200,000 shall be imposed on those who commit the following:

a. Provides employment to a domestic worker without obtaining a work permit for the latter.

b. Employs or recruits a domestic worker and fails to provide him/her with employment.

c. Make use of work permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued. This is not an official translation

d. Closure or cessation of the recruitment agency operations without following the necessary procedures for the settlement of domestic workers' dues in violation of the provisions of this Decree-Law, its Implementing Regulation, and the decisions issued in implementation thereto.

e. Recruits or employs a juvenile under the age of 18 years, in violation of this Decree-Law.