Dubai: Do you need an extra helping hand around the house? If you are looking for a nanny or housekeeper, it is better and safer to do it from an approved recruitment agency rather than hiring someone through social media, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) warned.

On December 23, the Ministry posted a video on their social media channels, explaining the difference between hiring a domestic workers through an approved agency and employing a nanny through social media or personally.

Benefits of recruiting through approved agency

Here is a list of benefits that you receive when dealing with a MOHRE-approved agency, as per the awareness message:

1. Employers will have a guarantee that they will receive a full refund during a six-month trial period. If they are dissatisfied with the service, they can request a replacement or refund.

In 2019, MOHRE had issued a newsletter, detailing when employers are entitled to a full refund or replacement:

Termination of the contract by the worker without a legitimate reason during the probation period.

Absence from work without a legitimate reason during the probationary period.

Lack of medical fitness for employment.

Inability of the worker to perform their duties, as required and agreed.

However, recruitment agencies are exempt from refunding costs if the employer selected the worker by name and the agency simply executed the employer's choice, as per MOHRE.

2. Obtain a partial refund guarantee after a two-year trial period.

Employers are entitled to a partial refund under two circumstances:

Termination of the contract by the worker without a legitimate reason after the end of the probationary period.

Absence from work without a legitimate reason after the probationary period.

3. Employers will receive trained domestic workers.

MOHRE-approved agencies ensure that the domestic workers who are available to be hired are provided with the right training for managing domestic chores, providing child care or other services they may be hired for.

4. The domestic worker procedures for hiring, can all be done at one place - the Tadbeer centre.

Tadbeer centre services are regulated by MOHRE. These centres handle the sponsorship and recruitment process for domestic workers in the UAE. Want to know more about Tadbeer’s services? Read here.

Personally recruiting a domestic worker

The post also warned people of why you should not personally recruit a domestic worker through social media:

There are no guarantees, refunds or replacement.

The services do not provide professionally trained domestic workers.

MOHRE warned people not to personally recruit domestic workers because they are not professionally trained or vetted. Image Credit: Shutterstock

On January 20, 2021, Gulf News reported that 250 privately owned recruitment agencies were shut down because the licences of the offices had expired. From March 2021, Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human resources and Emiratisaton, told members of the Federal National Council that domestic worker recruitment processes will be enabled only through Tadbeer centres from March 2021, in accordance with a 2017 decision to ensure the rights of domestic workers and employers in the country.

How do I hire a maid or nanny in the UAE?

Whether you want a full-time or part-time maid make sure you deal with registered companies only. Residents hiring illegal housemaids are fined up to Dh50,000 as per the UAE law which stipulates that maids should be sponsored by them or by recruiters. Depending on the case, offenders not only face fines but also deportation.