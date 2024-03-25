Image Credit: The General authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: Planning to go for Umrah from the UAE? You can get train tickets to Mecca and Medina for as low as Dh22 on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.

During Ramadan, the passenger railway service is offering up to 50 per cent off on economy class tickets and a 30 per cent discount on business class tickets.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway was inaugurated in 2018 and is a 450-kilometre route that links travellers from Mecca to Medina, passing through and stopping in the city of Jeddah.

Here is how you can avail the discounted tickets.

Are the ticket discounts on all train routes?

The discount is only available for passengers travelling from Al Sulimaniyah station to Mecca and from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca or Medina.

What are the discounted costs for the train tickets?

Here is a breakdown of the cost from Haramain High-Speed Railway:

• SAR23 (Dh22.52) – from Al Sulimaniyah station in Jeddah to Mecca for economy class passengers.

• Starting from SAR58 (Dh56.79) – from Al Sulimaniyah station in Jeddah to Mecca for business class passengers.

• SAR34 (Dh33.29) – from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca for economy class passengers.

• Starting from SAR78 (Dh76.38) – from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca for business class passengers.

• Starting from SAR97 (Dh94.60) – from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Medina for economy class passengers.

• Starting from SAR226 (Dh221.25) – King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Medina for business class passengers.

How to book the train tickets

1. Visit sar.hhr.sa, and on the homepage go to the ‘Book a seat’ option. Select if this is a round trip or a one-way trip. Then, select your route and date.

2. Next, select the number of passengers. If you are travelling with children or infants, select the options accordingly.

3. Click ‘Search’.

4. Select the time.

5. Choose your seat.

6. Enter personal information – full name, nationality, date of birth, and gender.

7. Select the type of document you are travelling with (National ID, passport, Iqama or GCC ID).

8. The document number.

9. Enter the expiry date of the passport of ID.

10. You will then see the price for the tickets, which will have the discount applied. Then, pay for the tickets with your credit or debit card.

Once the payment has been confirmed, you will receive your tickets via email.