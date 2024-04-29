Dubai: Soon to wed couples, whether they are residents or tourists in Abu Dhabi, can tie the knot in just 24 hours with the express civil marriage service, from the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

The service allows couples to get married on the same day and applications can be submitted both online or in person. Here’s all you need to know.

How can you submit an application for civil marriage in Abu Dhabi?

1. Through the ADJD website - www.adjd.gov.ae



2. Through one of the ADJD typing centres based in Abu Dhabi. You can access a list of the typing centres approved by ADJD by visiting this link: https://www.adjd.gov.ae/EN/Pages/TYPING_OFFICES.aspx



3. Directly at the Civil Family Court in ADJD. If you plan to apply for the licence in person at the court, you must make sure you have all the required documents with you.

Required documents:

• A completed and signed marriage application form. You can access the form through this link: https://www.adjd.gov.ae/AR/Documents/Civil_Marriage/03_Marriage_Application.pdf . To opt for the express marriage licence, make sure you check the ‘Express’ option on the last page of the form.

• Copy of the passport and Emirates ID (if you are a resident of the UAE).

• If previously married, you must provide proof that the marriage has been dissolved by submitting either of the following documents:

i. If divorced, a copy of the divorce certificate.

ii. In the case of death of a spouse, a copy of the death certificate.

You also have the option to submit a prenuptial agreement, but it is not mandatory. Click here to understand the prenuptial process for non-Muslims in the UAE.

How to apply for an express civil marriage licence in Abu Dhabi online

If you prefer to complete the process online, here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Visit the ADJD portal and select the civil marriage online form:

1. Visit the official website of ADJD - https://www.adjd.gov.ae/en/Pages/CivilFamilyCourt.aspx2. Click on ‘Marriage’ and you will then have to select if you are a UAE resident or a tourist.

2. Next, you will be asked to log in with your UAE Pass account, which is an account you can make even if you are a tourist by following the steps here.

3. Click on ‘Register a new case’ and click on the first option – ‘Civil Family Court Registration Requests Includes (Marriage, inheritance, and wills)’.

Step 2: Complete the online form and upload the required documents:

4. Click on ‘Non-Muslim Marriage’ and select ‘Premium Civil Marriage’. Click ‘Next’.

5. Select the region and branch – you will be presented with one option which is the ADJD headquarters.

6. Next, fill the online form with both the husband’s and wife’s details.

7. If you have requested to fill in the form, all your details will be retrieved from your UAE Pass account. Therefore, make sure to double check and verify your details, especially your mobile phone number and e-mail, as they will be referred to during the registration process for communication purposes.

8. Enter your address and click ‘Add’ and then ‘Next’.

9. Then enter your partner’s details:

• Name

• Address

• Age

• Date of Birth

• Emirates ID or passport number

• Nationality

• Email address

• Phone number

• Address



7. Click ‘Add’ and then ‘Next’.

8. Once you have filled in the details, upload all the required documents, including the civil marriage form.

Step 3: Pay for the civil marriage application fee

Before you submit the document, you will be allowed to view the details of the application before submitting. You will then be transferred to the payment channel, where you will have to pay for the express service fee with your credit or debit card.

Step 4: Receive the approval and set the date and time for the wedding

You will receive the approval within 24 hours, and the court will contact you to set the date and time. Once it is confirmed, you will receive the appointment details by email. The wedding will take place at the Civil Family Court.

You will receive the marriage certificate at the end of the ceremony. According to ADJD the document must be notarised and attested by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

For a detailed guide on what to expect at the civil marriage ceremony, click here for a personal account on the experience.

Express civil marriage service cost

Dh2,500 - express marriage service.

How long does the process take?

Your application will be processed by ADJD within 24 hours (one working day).

Can you select the date and time for the civil wedding?