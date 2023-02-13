Dubai: On Wednesday, February 1, Dubai Courts announced that non-Muslim couples in the Emirate will be able to apply for a civil marriage contract, which allows them to get married in a civil ceremony.

“Non-Muslim couples getting married in Dubai will be able to get their civil wedding licence between 24 to 48 hours, as part of a new law - Federal Law No. 41 of 2022, that came into effect on February 1,” Ibrahim Khaleel Arimala, managing partner and senior legal consultant at Dubai-based law firm Musaab Ali Al-Naqbi Advocates and Legal Consultants, said.

Earlier non-Muslim couples in the UAE could get married in a religious ceremony or at their home country’s embassy or consulate. However, with the introduction of the new personal status law, a non-Muslim man and woman can formalise their marriage as a civil contract.

Five basic conditions for civil marriage in Dubai According to Dubai Courts, non-Muslim couples planning to get married in a civil ceremony must fulfil these legal conditions:

1. Both parties must be non-Muslims.

2.The age of the engaged parties must not be less than 21 years.

3. One of the parties shall be a resident of Dubai.

4. They must prove that they are single.

5. They must be personally present or have the presence of someone acting on their behalf (a legal Power of Attorney).



Important documents for the civil marriage contract for Dubai Courts

As per the Dubai Courts website, if the couple is using a legal representative, the concerned party must submit a Power of Attorney.

Additionally, to prove that the couple is legally single, they must also submit an attested marital status certificate from the embassy of their country of origin.

Arimala added that during the application process, the couple must bring their original passport, and Emirates ID and one of them must also have a copy of a valid Dubai residency permit.

All the documents must be translated into Arabic and attested

If the couple is eligible to apply for the civil marriage contract, as per the conditions stipulated by Dubai Courts, then they can start getting their documents ready for the application process.

Arimala highlighted, before the couple applies for the civil marriage contract, all the necessary documents must be in PDF format and translated into Arabic.

“It [documents] has to be translated into Arabic by a legal translation approved by the UAE’s Ministry of Justice and attested duly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC),” he said.

How do non-Muslim couples in Dubai apply for a civil marriage contract?

According to Florian Ughetto, co-founder of Easy Wedding, a wedding planning consultancy that helps foreign couples get married in the UAE, applying for the civil marriage contract is a form of pre-registration that is required for the couple to get legally married in the UAE.

Where do you apply for the civil marriage contract?

Non-Muslim couples can visit one of the Dubai Courts Customer Service Centres:



1. Dubai Courts Centre - Al Yalayis.

• Location: Expo Road (E77), Dubai Investments Park

• Telephone number: 04 8215113

• Timings:

- Monday to Thursday – 8am to 7:30pm

- Friday – 8am to 11.30am

- Closed on Saturday and Sunday

2. Dubai Courts Centre – Wafi Mall

• Location: Dubai, Umm Hurair 2, Wafi Mall, first floor.

• Telephone number: 04 3706037

• Timings:

- Monday to Thursday – 8am to 7:30pm

- Friday – 8am to 11.30am

- Closed on Saturday and Sunday

3. Dubai Courts Centre - Al Barsha Traffic Building

• Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz - Industrial Area 3, General Department of Traffic - Al Barsha

• Telephone number: 04 4020333

• Timings:

- Monday to Thursday – 8am to 7:30pm

- Friday – 8am to 11.30am

- Closed on Saturday and Sunday

According to the Dubai Courts Services Centres, couples do not have to book an appointment and can receive the service on a walk in basis.

Steps for applying for the civil marriage contract

When the couple visits the service centre, they must submit an e-application and attach their digital documents. After completing the application, the couple must pay the service fee and then wait for the application to be approved.

Ughetto explained that once the application for the marriage contract is approved, the couple will be notified via SMS on their registered mobile numbers or be informed on the spot, based on the documents submitted. They can then sign the marriage contract, to complete the marriage procedures.

“Once the pre-registration is done, the couple needs to be present at the court to sign the document,” Ughetto said.

He added that once the steps are completed, the couple will receive a marriage certificate, which will verify that the couple is legally married in the UAE.

“If all requirements are met, including the attestations and needed documents, the process can be done within one day,” he said.

How much does it cost to get a civil marriage licence in Dubai?

Service fee – Dh220

Court fee – Dh262

Total cost: Dh482