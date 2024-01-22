Dubai: Looking for the perfect photo of Dubai’s city skyline? You can visit one of these six elevated viewing points to enjoy panoramic views of the city’s architecture, skyscrapers and man-made islands.

1. The Viewing Point – Dubai Creek Harbour

Cost – Free

This observation deck is a 70-metre walkway and offers panoramic views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and Dubai Creek.

From the vantage point, you can spot some of Dubai’s famous landmarks including the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Road highway, as well as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

So, if you want to capture the perfect photo of the Dubai Skyline, head down to Creek Harbour and look for the viewing deck arch.

Location:

The Viewing Point is located at the end of the pedestrian walkway in Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor.

How to get there:

By Dubai Metro: Get off at the Creek Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Green Line. Once you exit, you can take a taxi to reach Dubai Creek Harbour, which is approximately a 10-15 minute drive away.

By abra: Alternatively, you can also stop at the Creek Metro Station on the Green Line and walk towards the Al Jadaf Marine Transport Station and take CR11 route towards Dubai Creek Harbour Marine Station. The abra trip costs Dh2 and is operational during week days.

By bus: Bus lines that stop near Dubai Creek Harbour include lines 53 and X64. Both lines stop at Waha Community Centre 1. From here, it will take you around 30 minutes to walk to the harbor or you can take a short taxi ride.

By car: If you are driving, take Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) northbound, and continue until you reach the Ras Al Khor exit. From this exit, merge onto Al Khail Road (E44) and follow signs for Dubai Creek Harbour.

The Viewing Point – Dubai Creek Harbour Image Credit: Supplied

2. Bluewaters Island Pedestrian Bridge

Cost – Free

Although this is a walkway, the Bluewaters Island Pedestrian Bridge offers unparalleled views of Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), Dubai Marina along with the shores of Arabian Gulf.

The 300-metre bridge connects Bluewaters Island and JBR.

Location:

The bridge starts from The Beach in JBR and ends at the starting point of the Bluewaters Island.

How to get there:

Dubai Metro and bus: Take the Red Line towards JBR and get off at Jabal Ali Metro Station. Then, ride bus F57 from Jebel Ali Metro Bus Stop Landside to the Bluewaters Island 1 bus stop.

Water taxi: You can also take the Dubai Metro Red Line and get off at DMCC Metro Station. Walk to Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport Station (around 15 minutes) and board the water taxi BM3 to Bluewaters Marine Transport Station.

By car: If you are driving, get on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) take Exit 29 and follow signs to Bluewaters Island.

Bluewaters Island Pedestrian Bridge Image Credit: REUTERS

3. Dubai Frame

Cost – Dh50

Dubai Frame is another great way to get panoramic views of Dubai’s historic districts as well as the city’s modern skyline. It was opened in 2018 and allows visitors to explore Dubai’s history and learn about its future vision. Visitors can also walk over a see-through glass bridge and get a whole new view of Dubai from above.

Ticket prices:

• Dh50 for adults.

• Dh20 for children under the age of 12.

• Entry is free for children under the age of three and People of Determination, as well as for two companions accompanying the Person of Determination.

Timings – 9am to 9pm every day.

Location:

Dubai Frame is located in Zabeel Park, near Gate 4.

By Dubai Metro and Bus: Stop at the Max Metro Bus Stop on the Red Line and take the feeder bus - Bus F09 which will drop you off at the Dubai Frame bus stop.

By Car: Stay on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and take the exit for D75 street and follow signs for Zabeel Park and Dubai Frame.

Dubai Frame Image Credit: Shutterstock

4. At The Top, Burj Khalifa

Cost – Dh179

For 14 years the Burj Khalifa has held the title of the world's tallest building and has attracted millions of visitors.

Standing at 828 meters (2,717 feet), with 163 floors, Burj Khalifa has two observatories – At The Top is located on the 124th and 125th floors and the premium At The Top Sky is on the 148th level – 555m above ground.

The high-rise viewing points have floor-to-ceiling glass and unobstructed 360-degree views of Dubai’s cityscape.

Ticket prices:

Individual tickets are available to purchase starting from Dh179.

Timings: Weekdays from 9am to 11pm and 5am to 12am on weekends.

Location:

At the Top, Burj Khalifa is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Downtown. The entrance to At the Top is from Dubai Mall’s Lower Ground Floor. The closest parking lot is P1, Grand Parking.

How to get there:

By Dubai Metro or Bus: If you are taking the Metro, get on the Red Line and stop at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station. There is also a Metro Link Bridge, which allows you to get to Dubai Mall after a 10- to 15-minute walk. But if you wish to avoid walking, you can instead take a feeder bus – F13 from the Metro station and reach the Dubai Mall entrance.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Shuterstock

5. Sky Views Observatory

Cost – Dh85

Sky Views is located in the Address Sky View hotel. The observatory is 219.5m above ground, providing views of the city’s skyline as well as Downtown Dubai. The elevator ride to the observatory also offers panoramic views to visitors, and the spiral staircase you will finally take to reach the observatory is also a unique experience.

Ticket prices

• Dh85 for general admission.

• Dh70 for children between the ages of four to eight.

Location:

Located on floors 52 and 53 of the twin Address Sky View Hotel in Emaar Square Area.

By Dubai Metro – The closest Metro is the Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station on the Red Line. The station is 10 to 15 minutes away by taxi.

By car – When you are on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), take Exit 50 and follow signs for Financial Centre Street/Dubai Mall and then follow signs for Emaar Square.

Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

6. The View at The Palm

Cost – Dh100

At this observation deck you can enjoy views of one of Dubai’s most talked about landmarks - The Palm Jumeirah. At 240m high, the observation deck presents a panoramic view of the Palm Jumeirah with the Arabian Gulf in the distance, and the Dubai skyline.

Ticket prices:

• Dh100 for adults

• Dh69 for children

• Free admission for children under the age of four.

Timings: 10am to 8pm daily.

Location:

The View at The Palm is located on level 52 of The Palm Tower on Palm Jumeriah Island.

Dubai Metro and Palm Monorail - The closest Metro station is Al Khail Metro Station (Red Line) near American University in Dubai (AUD). From here, you can either take a taxi to the attraction directly or instead to the Palm Gateway, where the Palm Monorail will take you to Nakheel Mall, which lies in close proximity to the Palm Tower.

By Car - If you prefer driving, get on Sheikh Zayed Rd/E11 following signs to Palm Jumeirah. Once you reach Palm Jumeirah, continue driving on the road, following signs to Nakheel Mall.