Dubai: Planning a summer getaway with the family in the UAE? Make your trip unforgettable and save money with deals on hotel stays, theme park entries or at restaurants. Here are all the ways in which you can enjoy discounts and offers as a tourist in the UAE.

1. ‘Kids Go Free’ in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering ‘Kids Go Free’ promotions, allowing children to stay and play for free at participating hotels and attractions.

Dubai: Over 100 hotels, from luxurious five-star resorts to budget-friendly options, are included in this offer. Most deals are valid for stays between June and August 2024, with some extending until September 30. Many hotels welcome children up to 12 years old to stay for free, while theme parks and attractions may have different age limits for this promotion.

Abu Dhabi: This promotion lets one child aged 11 or below stay and play for free with each adult ticket. You can enjoy access to theme parks like Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The offer is valid for stays up until September 30, 2024, and can be easily booked through the Visit Abu Dhabi website – visitabudhabi.ae.

2. Show your boarding pass and get discounts

Travelling to the UAE with Etihad Airways or Emirates? Don't throw away your boarding pass! Both airlines offer exclusive discounts on dining, activities, and experiences throughout the summer.

For Emirates passengers - Fly with Emirates between May 1 and September 30, 2024, and show your boarding pass at participating venues to enjoy special offers. Check the Emirates website – emirates.com for a complete list.

For Etihad passengers - Present your boarding pass to enjoy exclusive deals at amusement parks, restaurants, hotels and spas. You can find all the participating outlets here - https://www.etihad.com/en-ae/abu-dhabi/discounts, but remember, your boarding pass is only valid for 30 days after you land.

3. Luxury stopover in Dubai with Emirates

Flying with Emirates to Dubai? Enjoy a complimentary hotel stay if you are stopping over for at least 24 hours.

If you have a First Class or Business Class ticket, you can stay for two nights at JW Marriott Marquis for free, or for one night with a Premium Economy or Economy Class ticket.

Offer validity – The airline is offering the complimentary stays till July 21, 2024.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for passengers travelling between July 4, 2024 and September, 15 2024.

Booking details :

• You can claim the offer while booking your tickets on the Emirates app, website or at one of their ticketing offices.

• Once your tickets are issued, you need to email emiratesOffer@emirates.com with your booking reference and details to receive your hotel confirmation.

Bookings for this offer must be made at least 96 hours prior to arrival.

4. Unlock exclusive discounts with the ALSAADA tourist card

The ALSAADA tourist card, offered by the by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), provides a variety of promotions and discounts throughout your stay. Available for tourists entering through Dubai International Airport, you can download the 'ALSAADA' app using the QR code provided with your free SIM card.

To find out how you can claim special offers through the card, click here.

5. Get around and save with the ‘nol Travel Card’

Dubai's ‘nol Travel Card’ by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is a public transportation card, which doubles up as a discount card, offering over Dh70,000 worth of exclusive discounts at top attractions, hotels, restaurants, and more. You can buy the nol Travel Card at Zoom outlets, Al Ansari Exchange locations, Europcar Car Rental branches at Dubai International Airport, or Rayna Tour offices.

6. Dubai Summer Surprises