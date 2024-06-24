When is the offer valid?

The majority of 'Kids Go Free' summer hotel deals are valid on stays between June and August 2024, with a few hotel offers even valid until September 30. It is important to contact your specific hotel to check the terms and conditions before booking.

What is the age limit?

Many hotels are extending the offer to children up to the age of 12, which means children who are currently 12 years old are also included. Some hotels, however, have an age limit of ‘under 12 years of age’. For theme parks and attractions, each venue has an age limit, which you can find out when making your booking.

Which hotels are a part of the offer?

The 'Kids Go Free' summer deal is available across more than 100 hotels in the city, from five-star hotels to more budget-friendly options. There are also several beachside hotels that are providing the offer.

How can I get the discount on hotel stays?

The way to book your stay using the 'Kids Go Free' deal is by visiting the hotel’s website and clicking on the 'Book Now' button. This will take you to the hotel’s booking portal, where you will have to enter the number of adults and children in your party. The discount will be automatically applied in most cases. Some hotels may require a promo code, which can be found on their website or by contacting them directly.

Attractions and theme parks you can visit

Here is the list of attractions in Dubai currently offering free entry to children under the ‘Kids Go Free’ deal:

At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Two children aged seven and under can enter At The Top, Burj Khalifa for free when accompanied by two paying adults. The offer is valid until August 31, 2024.

Timings - Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11am only.

Xstrike laser tag, Al Quoz

This is a laser tag destination offering a complimentary ticket to visitors under 18 years old for its 3pm session, from Mondays to Thursdays, when accompanied by a paying adult. The offer is valid until September 30, 2024.

The Observatory at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Up to two children aged seven and under can enter the attraction's observatory for free when accompanied by two paying adults. The offer is valid until 31 August 31, 2024.

Timings - Monday to Thursday, 10am to 12pm only.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, Bluewater Islands

For each standard admission adult's ticket, a child aged 11 and under can enter the museum without charge. The offer is valid until August 31, 2024.

AYA Immersive entertainment, Wafi City Mall

Children aged 12 and below go free with each paying adult. The offer is valid until 31 August 2024.

Educational play at woo-hoo!, Al Quoz

This summer, from Mondays to Thursdays at 2pm, chlidren can enter free, when accompanied by a paying adult. The offer is valid until September 30, 2024.

Dubai Crocodile Park, Mushrif