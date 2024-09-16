Save the Hala WhatsApp number – 800 HALATAXI (4252-8294)

If your WhatsApp number is not a UAE number then you may need to add the country code +971 before saving the number.

Send a ‘Hi’ and you will receive a message with the option of sharing your pick up location.

Next, select your drop-off location.

You will then get a message with the pick up and drop off ocations, estimated time to get a taxi and the estimated trip fare.

If you need any help at any point of booking your ride, just type ‘Help’ and follow the prompts to get the assistance you need.

You can pay for your ride with cash, credit/debit cards, or Apple Pay.

You will receive a receipt for your Hala ride, which will appear in the chat at the end of your trip.

Which type of taxis can I book?

The service was launched last week and currently, only taxis that can accommodate a maximum of four passengers are available through the Whatsapp service. If you wish to book a bigger car, you would need to use the Careem app.