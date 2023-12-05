Who can get the free data?

The offer is valid for all existing mobile plans except for tourist or visitor lines. According to etisalat by e& and du, the special 52 GB plan is a one-time offer and cannot be automatically renewed.

How to subscribe to the 52 GB offer for etisalat by e& users

Through a dial code:

1. Dial the code - *171*52# and select your language - 1 for English and 2 for Arabic.

2. Next, tap on ‘Reply’ and select 1 to activate the offer. After a few seconds, you will receive an SMS confirming your subscription.

Through the ‘My Etisalat’ app:

1. Download the ‘My Etisalat’ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

2. Open the ‘My Etisalat’ app, and on the homepage, scroll down until you see the ‘Deals for you’ section.

3. Tap on the ‘Union Day 52 offer’ and agree to the terms and conditions. Then, tap the ‘Confirm and Subscribe’ button.



After a few seconds, you will get an SMS confirming your subscription.

How to subscribe to the 52 GB offer for du users:

The data offer is available for both postpaid and prepaid lines. Postpaid users must use the ‘du’ app to activate the offer. Postpaid customers who have activated their line before November 28 can redeem the offer.

Through a dial code:

Dial the code - *135*051# and select your language - Arabic or English.



Next, select 1 to activate the offer, and after a few seconds, you will receive an SMS confirming that your data plan is activated.

Through the du app:

1. Open the ‘du’ app, available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices, and on the homepage, scroll down until you see the ‘Special Offers’ section.



2. Next, select the ‘52nd Union Day’ offer, and tap ‘Subscribe’.