Dubai: If you are a property investor in the UAE and want to stay up to date on the progress of your latest investment, you can track the progress of a property in Dubai that is under construction on your phone through the ‘Dubai REST’ mobile application.

The service ‘Project Status Inquiry (Mashrooi)’, is available on the ‘Dubai REST’ app, developed by Dubai Land Department (DLD), and provides comprehensive information of all the completed and active project sites in Dubai.

Through the app, you can get the latest inspection reports and photos, contact the developer to book a visit to the site, and view the projected completion date.

What is Mashrooi?

According to DLD, Mashrooi means ‘My Project’ in Arabic. It is a service provided by DLD which allows government, real estate developers, investors and other real estate service providers to exchange real time information of the project’s progress and to effectively provide the necessary information to investors.

How to track the status of a real-estate project online

Here is how you can check the progress of a construction site, based on checks and inspections carried out by DLD:

1. Open the ‘Dubai REST’ app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. On the homepage type, ‘Project Status (Mashrooi)’.

3. Next, type in the first few letters of the project name.

4. Each project will have a label – ‘active’, ‘finished’ or ‘cancelled’.

5. From the list, select your project to view the details.

All the details you get

Once you have opened up the project on the app, here are all the details you will be able to view:



1. Completion percentage of the project.

2. Project registration date.

3. Start date and completion date (projected) of the construction.

4. Inspection reports – scroll down and tap on ‘inspection details’. There you will be able to see the last inspection date, for example – ‘August 2, 2023’ and download the latest inspection report.

5. Photos from site inspections – under the inspection report, you also find photographs of the construction site.

Developer details - You will have the option to view the following information:

• Company name, email address and number.

• How you can contact the developer.

• Book a visit – register your full name, mobile number and email address to visit the construction site and the developer will contact you.

• You can also see the project’s escrow account details.