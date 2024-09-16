Here are the details.

Who can apply?

If you have a start-up, business idea or an innovative project in the creator economy, you can apply for this competition, which is open to newcomers as well as established individuals. The programme includes expert consultations on fundraising strategies, pitching techniques, and a thorough review of your pitch deck. A pitch deck is a short presentation laying down your business plan in detail for investors and clients.

Startups will also receive hands-on training on how to effectively present their pitches, ensuring they are fully prepared for the event, with access to workshops and individual consultations.

How can I apply?

• Visit the website https://www.1billionsummit.com/pitch-1b-2025 and click on ‘apply now’.

• Start filling out the details of your startup idea:



1. What's your big idea? Describe your innovative idea in a line or more details.

2. What problem does your idea solve?

3. Who's your target audience?

4. How far along are you? Type or select an option: idea stage; prototype stage; early product stage; growth stage; established and scaling

5. What makes your idea unique?

6. Is your company registered/incorporated?

7. How much is the revenue year to date?



• You will then be asked to share details about yourself and share a link to your pitch deck, video, or any other supporting material that will help us understand your idea better. Submitting a pitch deck (a quick presentation on your business plan) is a big plus to your application.

Deadline for submission: September 20, 2024

What happens next?

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed, and around 100 startups will be shortlisted in the first phase. If your startup is selected, you will be required to complete a more detailed application, and be contacted via e-mail with further instructions. From there, 25 startups will be selected to participate in the event and gain access to an exclusive mentorship programme before the event.

Shortlisted ideas

Apart from the mentorship programme, you will also get the chance to present your idea at booths at the event venue. If you are based outside the UAE, your trips to Dubai will be fully covered, and at the event you will have the chance to meet with investors, partners and clients.

During the event, you will compete with the other startups that have been shortlisted and present your business idea to a judging panel consisting of experts and investors. Voting will take place by both the audience and the panel to select the best candidates. On the third day, two finalists will compete for investment opportunities. The winner will have promising opportunities for investments and partnerships.

Selection criteria:

Innovative project

Quality of the marketing pitch

Market potential

Strong traction or solid market research

Clear go-to-market and exit strategies

Scalability and growth potential

Social and economic impact

Quality of execution and planning

Leadership and development capability of the founding team

Profitability and attraction of future investments

Feasibility of the idea

When is the summit?