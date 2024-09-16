Dubai: Planning a career move in Saudi Arabia? Make sure your resume stands out with recent experiences and skills. To strengthen your job application and validate your work history in the country, you can apply for a ‘service certificate’ issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) online through the Qiwa platform.

This official document verifies your work experience to potential employers and government authorities. It is useful when applying for new jobs or submitting documents to Saudi government authorities. You can obtain the certificate once your employment contract has ended. With this document, you can authenticate your work experience, enhance your resume, and increase your chances of securing job opportunities.

The certificate is issued free of charge and can be obtained through a few simple steps.

What is Qiwa?

Qiwa is an online platform launched by the MHRSD in 2021, designed to manage all aspects of the labour system in Saudi Arabia. This includes issuing employment contracts, work permits, and validating certificates. Qiwa allows employers to digitally create and authenticate employee contracts, while employees can approve, reject, or request changes to their contracts through the platform.

This eliminates the need for companies to visit government departments or deal with multiple authorities, making business services more efficient and streamlined.

How to apply for a service certificate

• Visit the website - qiwa.sa and log in to your account. If you don't have an account, click on ‘Register Now.’ You will need a valid Iqama or National ID to sign up.

• Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS and click on ‘Individual Account.’

• At the top, under ‘Suggested Actions,’ select ‘Employment Certificates.’

• Click ‘Apply Now,’ then choose ‘Service Certificate.’ Select the work experience you wish to verify, click ‘Next Step,’ and submit the request.

• Your request will be instantly approved, and you can download the certificate.

Bonus: Check your employment contract online