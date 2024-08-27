What is the Qiwa platform?

The Qiwa website – qiwa.sa, was launched in 2021 by HRSD, and allows employers in Saudi Arabia to digitally create and authenticate employee contracts. The platform also allows employees to approve, reject or request changes to their contract through their account on Qiwa.

Once both parties agree to the contract, it is considered authenticated and approved by the HRSD.

Once you have a Qiwa account, you can also do the following:

Finding information about your employer: Find information about your current employer, including their work policy, how your establishment works, safety measures, working hours, vacation days etc.

Managing your current contract: View the details of your employment contract and manage it online.

Terminating your current contract: The platform also allows you to terminate your current contract. However, when using this option, it is important to ensure that you are following all the legal requirements, including choosing the proper reason for termination.

How to check your employment contract:

1. Go to qiwa.sa

2. Click on log in using your Iqama number

3. Then, go to ‘Services’ and select ‘Employment Contracts’.

4. Select 'Your current contracts’ and you will be able to see a copy of the complete employment contract.