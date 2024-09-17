While some of the biggest Safari parks in the world - like the Kruger National Park in South Africa or the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania - are in Africa, the Sharjah Safari Park, which was inaugurated in 2022, extends over an area of eight square kilometres and is the largest safari in the world outside Africa. You will find more than 120 species of animals that live in Africa and up to 50,000 animals, from the lion and African elephant to the wildebeest.

What to expect

At the Sharjah Safari Park, different environments have been recreated, inspired by all countries of Africa. They represent the life and terrain of the continent, and the animals and birds that live in it. Here are some of the sections that bring to life the continent’s wilderness at the park:

1. To Africa: In this area you will get a walking experience and explore the wildlife endemic to the islands and archipelagos scattered along the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

2. The Sahel is represented by deserts, pastures, and diverse wildlife.

3. The Savannah is a tropical grassland and is home to the largest concentration of biodiversity on Earth.

4. The Serengeti celebrates the largest migration of animals in the world every year.

5. The Ngorongoro, formed from an extinct crater, is a unique ecosystem and home to some of Africa’s most famous species.

6. Moremi is inspired by the canyons and valleys of southwest Africa that were formed over centuries by heavy monsoon rains.

Plan your visit Here’s what you should bring with you to the safari:

• Hat

• Sunscreen

• Sunglasses

• Comfortable walking shoes

• Binoculars

• Camera

• Reusable water bottle

How much does the ticket cost?

Depending on the Safari experience you choose, there are different packages available. The cost listed below does not include Value Added Tax (VAT) of five per cent:

Bronze Package

This budget-friendly option offers a walking safari through the ‘Into Africa’ zone and Zanzibar Village, and is perfect for a quick introduction to the park.

Adults - Dh40+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) - Dh15+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 1-2 hours

Silver Package

Ideal for a more comprehensive experience, this package includes everything in the Bronze package, plus a safari tour through various habitats and a stop at the Safari Camp.

Adults - Dh120+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) - Dh50+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 2 to 4 hours

Gold Package

Immerse yourself in the ultimate safari adventure with a personal guide, a walking safari in the Serengeti, and everything included in the Silver package. You can also turn this experience into a private Gold tour.

Adults – Dh275+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) – Dh120+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 3 to 5 hours

Private tours:

Safari Van (maximum 6 person): Dh1,500.00+VAT

Game Viewer (maximum 9 person): Dh2,250+VAT

Safari Coach (max 15 person): Dh3,500.00+VAT

How to get there

Situated within the Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid, you can get to Sharjah Safari Park via the Khorfakkan Road – S142.

If you are coming from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, simply get onto Emirates Road E611 and take the exit for S142, right after you pass the iconic Sharjah mosque.

If you are coming from Sharjah or the other northern emirates, you can also take E611, and then take the exit for S142, after you pass the Al Sajaa Industrial Area.