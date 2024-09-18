Dubai: Did you know that you could reach Dubai or Abu Dhabi airport without having to lug your bags along with you? If you are travelling from either of these two airports and live in the same city, you can check in your luggage well in advance. Get your boarding pass and bag tag delivered right to your home, office, or hotel and there is no need to wait in line at the airport.

Currently, the service is available for passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport or Abu Dhabi International Airport. Two authorised baggage check-in services handle these bookings - Morafiq for Abu Dhabi and Dubz for Dubai. You simply need to make sure you book the service at least six hours before your flight.

Here’s how you can complete the process:

Dubai International Airport - Dubz

1.Visit the website dubz.com, select baggage home check in, and specify the number of bags.



2.Enter your travel destination, date, and flight time.



3. Select your airline from the available options: Emirates, flydubai, Kuwait Airways, or Saudia. If you are flying with a different airline, enter the airline name, but in this case only your baggage will be collected, and check-in will not be provided.



4. Enter your pick-up location and preferred date for the luggage to be picked up.



5. Provide your contact details: Full name, mobile number, and email address.



6. Choose your payment option - either online payment or cash. Click ‘Submit’ and complete the payment. Once confirmed, you will receive a notification for your baggage collection and check-in.

Cost: Starting from Dh249 – for checking-in up to four bags. If there are more than four bags, you will have to pay an additional Dh40 for each bag.

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi - Morafiq

For Morafiq services, only passengers living or staying in Abu Dhabi are eligible.

1. Select your package and sign up for an account. Fill in your personal details, including your full name, mobile number, and nationality.



2. Click 'Book a Service' and select 'Home Check-In.'



3. Choose your departure airport and airline (options include Egypt Air, Etihad, and Air Arabia), and enter your flight number.



4. Enter your departure date and time.



5. Provide your pick-up location and address.



6. Select your preferred pick-up date and time from the available options.



7. Enter the passenger’s name, specify the number of bags, and provide a mobile number. Agree to the terms and conditions.



8. Review the total cost and confirm your booking by completing the payment online using a credit or debit card.

Cost