Dubai: Are you tired of seeing promotional posters littering your neighbourhood or flyers and leaflets incessantly left at your doorstep? You can report the practice in Dubai to Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET).

The department raised awareness on the complaint platform provided by DET – consumerrights.ae – as well as best practices that companies should follow in promoting their business, through an online post shared by Dubai Media Office.

In the post, not only were businesses urged to avoid unauthorised distribution of marketing and promotion flyers and stickers, consumers, too, were informed of the steps they could take when they faced such an issue.

How do I file a complaint against unnecessary flyers and stickers?

According to DET, consumers can complain against such flyers and stickers through the DET website or app.

Registering a complaint through the website:

To report the issue through the DET website, follow these steps:

1. Visit www.consumerrights.ae and click on ‘Submit Complaint’ from the menu.

2. Choose ‘Consumer Complaints’ from the drop down menu.

3. Next, enter the following personal details:

• Full name

• Mobile number and secondary contact number

• Email address

• Nationality

4. Choose whether you are a resident or tourist.

5. After you have filled in your personal details, type in the details of the consumer complaint, which includes the following:

• Company name

• Commercial sector

• Complaint type – which is either disturbing promotion in the market or non-compliance with business activity.

6. Subject – This should be the title of the complaint, for example: ‘unsolicited flyers in residential areas’.

7. Next, type in a brief description of the complaint.

8. Attach an image of the poster or advertisement.

9. Read the ‘Terms and Conditions’ provided by DET and tick the box confirming that you have gone through the guidelines.

10. Click on ‘Submit’.

What if the company is not registered in Dubai?

According to DET, in case the promotional sticker or flyer belongs to a company licensed in another Emirate, you should raise the complaint with the competent authorities in the Emirate. Here is a list of the economic departments in each Emirate, which you can reach out to, if needed.

Registering a consumer complaint with economic departments in the UAE:

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

According to Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to register a consumer complaint, you can use the following channels:

1. Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center at 800555

2. Email: contact@tamm.abudhabi

3. Personal visit to the Tamm centers:

1. Abu Dhabi city – Al Forsan Village – Khalifa “A” city. Location

2. Al Ain city – Civic Centre - Department of Economic Development building. Location

3. Al Dhafra Region - Madinat Zayed. Location

4. Dalma Island - Location

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD)

Register the complaint online through www.sedd.ae and clicking on ‘Consumer Complaint’.

Call 06 51222222

Email: sedd@sedd.gov.ae

Ajman Department of Economic Development

Register the complaint online by visiting the following link: https://www.ajman.ae/en/servicecatalog/services/2885

Call: 800 70

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (DED)

Register the complaint online by visiting the following link: https://ded.rak.ae/en/pages/complaints.aspx

Call 07 2044444

Umm Al Quwain DED

Email: info@uaqded.gov.ae

Call: 06 7652200

Fujairah