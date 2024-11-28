1. Utility bill payments

Exchange houses allow you to settle utility bills conveniently for local electricity, water, gas, and sewage providers. Here are all the bills you can pay:

• Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa)

• Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC)

• Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC)

• Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE)

• Ajman Sewerage

Some exchange houses also accept cash payments for gas bills from providers such as Lootah BCGas and SERGAS Group. Additionally, residents of Ajman can pay their Ajman Sewerage bills at money exchanges, too. For communities with district cooling, you can also settle your Empower bills in cash.

2. Flight ticket payments

Certain airlines such as Air Arabia and flydubai, allow cash payments for tickets booked online or in-person through exchange houses. International airlines like Cebu Pacific and SriLankan Airlines also offer this option.

If booking online, choose the ‘Pay Later’ option to complete the payment at a designated exchange house. You will have 24 hours to complete the payment and the ticket will only be booked once the payment is complete.

3. ILOE subscription

You can register for the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme at Al Ansari Exchange branches. This scheme protects workers against involuntary job loss, offering 60 per cent of their average basic salary for three months after losing a job. Just make sure to bring your Emirates ID if you are registering for ILOE. Click here for a detailed guide on how the ILOE scheme works.

4. Paying domestic worker salaries

If you have a housekeeper or nanny, you can pay their salaries easily through the Wage Protection System (WPS), which you can register for at exchange houses in the UAE.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), you will need to make sure that you have your Emirates ID as well as the worker's Emirates ID with you, when you visit any of the approved banks, financial institutions, or money exchange houses, to register the worker in the WPS system.

The system not only allows employers to pay their domestic workers’ salaries in a time manner, but also provides proof of salary payments. For domestic workers, exchange house can be an easy way to withdraw their salary in cash and access salary statements, if needed.

5. Internet and mobile bills

Exchange houses facilitate payments for e& and du home internet and phone bills, too. Simply provide your account number at one of the counters to make the payment. Mobile top-ups for prepaid accounts are also available, which you can pay for in cash.

6. Credit card payments

Most banks in the UAE allow customers to pay credit card bills at exchange houses they have partnered with, through the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS). This system links banks and other financial institutions like exchange houses, making transferring money to your account easier.

Tip: Confirm with your bank if they partner with your preferred exchange house, as not all exchange houses work with all banks.

7. Traffic fines

You can pay off your traffic fines with cash at some exchange houses, although this service is often limited to fines issued by specific authorities, such as Dubai Police or Abu Dhabi Police.