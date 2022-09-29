Dubai: UAE residents will once again be able to enjoy visiting the Expo City Dubai, with more pavilions opening over the weekend to visitors. From October 1, several pavilions will open up to the public, and here is a round-up of all the announcements that have been made that you need to know about.

When is Expo City Dubai reopening to public?

From September 1, visitors were given access to two pavilions on the Expo 2020 site – Alif, The Mobility Pavilion and Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion. They could also access the Garden in the Sky attraction, a rotating observation tower.

From October 1, the rest of the Expo 2020 Dubai site will open to visitors.

Garden in the Sky tower at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

How can you visit it?

'Surreal’ the cascading waterfall at Expo.

While access to the site is free, including ‘Surreal’ the cascading waterfall, and the Al Wasl Plaza, you would need to buy tickets to access the pavilions and attractions. These include:

1. One-day attraction pass

Available online, the attractions pass will initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion, which are re-opening on October 1, as well as Terra and Alif pavilions.

Children aged 12 and under and People of Determination can visit the attractions for free, but are required to obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths, while everyone can enjoy daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza, which also open on October 1.

Expo City Dubai has recently welcomed back school groups, with special programming offered exclusively to the educational community, priced separately. More information about the Expo School Programme and its new offerings can be found at www.schools.expocitydubai.com.

2. Individual Pavilion Pass

For those visitors not taking advantage of the Attractions Pass, individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination).

Garden in the Sky - Dh30

Entry is free for children aged five and under.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are available on the Expo website – expocitydubai.com – and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai.

How can I reach Expo City Dubai?

Metro

The fastest and most sustainable way to get here. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from the city of Dubai to the entrance of Expo City Dubai.

Taxi

Taxis can be booked by phone, but the simplest way is to download the Careem, Uber or S’hail app.

Car