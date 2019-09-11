Ram Singh Chauhan, longest moustache record holder. Image Credit: Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records, the brand behind record-breaking achievements, is giving UAE residents the chance to make it to its hallowed list. Starting September 13, the company is hosting an event at Wafi in Dubai, to give visitors a chance to become global record-holders on the spot with official adjucators. An exhibition will also run alongside, showcasing a gallery of record holders in 11 categories including Space, Human Body and Animal Kingdom.

“Everybody can be a record-holder during this end-of-year season and have their achievement etched into history. We invite everyone to train throughout the week, and then head over to the exhibition’s interactive challenge area between 3pm and 9pm during weekends, where an official adjudicators from GWR will be present on site to verify the visitors attempts,” said Katherine Revett, head of central marketing at Wafi.

The challenges will change weekly, said organisers, with activities such as buzz wire records, target wall records, gaming records and football records. Those interested can practice during weekdays and then make their world records attempts on Fridays and Saturdays. The Guinness World Records showcase will run at Wafi until November 23.

RECORD-BREAKERS

Here are some of the world record-making feats you can see at the Guinness World Records showcase at Wafi:

TALLEST LIMOUSINE — 3.33 METRES

Duval limousine (Australia, 1998)

Limousines are better known for their length than their height, but Gary and Shirley Duval have defied convention to build their lofty limo. The Aussie engineering duo spent some 4,000 hours (166 days) converting the vehicle, taking the car to new heights by placing the chassis atop eight monster-truck tyres. In case you were wondering, the longest car is the 30.5-metre American Dream, a 26-wheeled limo designed by carmaker Jay Ohrberg (USA). The luxury supercar features a king-size bed and even a swimming pool with a diving board!

LONGEST MOUSTACHE EVER — 4.29 METRES

Ram Singh Chauhan (India, 2010)

In a lifetime, it’s estimated that the average man will shave off more than 8 metres of facial hair. Of course, in the pursuit of certain world records, picking up a razor for a quick trim is out of the question. “Growing a moustache is like taking care of a baby,” explained Ram, who started tending his wonderful whiskers in 1970. “You really need to nurture it. I use various herbal oils to maintain the health of my moustache, [but] I only wash [it] once every two weeks.” If Ram seems familiar, it may be because you’ve seen him on screen; his mega-moustache earned him a cameo in the James Bond movie Octopussy (1983).

LARGEST RIDEABLE HEXAPOD — 2.8 METRES TALL / 5 METRES WIDE

Mantis (UK, 2017)

Pinpointing the precise moment of inspiration behind a record isn’t always possible, but movie engineer Matt Denton (UK) knows exactly where the idea for his “spider robot” stems from. When he first saw ‘Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back’ in 1985, aged seven, he was blown away by the AT-AT vehicles. “Machines that walk — that’s cool!” he recalls thinking. “Why use wheels when you can have legs?”

The lasting impression not only led Matt to develop more than 20 hexapods — Mantis being by far the largest to date — but also steered his entire career course. Having gone full circle, he is now building the machines we marvel at on the big screen, including the plucky BB-8 droid from the latest two ‘Star Wars’ films.

FASTEST 100 METRES HAND-STANDING ON CRUTCHES — 57 SECONDS

Tameru Zegeye (Ethiopia, 2014)

Many record-breakers have inspiring back stories, but some have overcome more than others to be the best of the best. Tameru was born with deformed feet and wasn’t able to use his legs, but he hasn’t let these physical challenges hold him back from doing what he wants to do. From a young age, he found ways to adapt, coming to rely on his hands to get around. This enabled him to develop the skills and upper body strength that were fundamental to this record. Those skills also allow him to wow audiences as a circus performer in Germany, where he now lives. “I feel really very happy because I am one of the Guinness World Records holders …” Tameru said. “I am unique, this is my unique talent … Everything is possible.”

LARGEST FLAG FLOWN WHILE SKYDIVING — 4,885.65 SQUARE METRES

Skydive Dubai (UAE, 2018)

Skydive Dubai wanted to do something memorable to mark UAE National Day in 2018 … and it’s safe to say that they achieved their goal. Three years in the planning, the man tasked with executing their ambitious vision was American adrenalin junkie David “Junior” Ludvik, an experienced parachutist with more than 17,000 skydives logged over his career. His mission? To leap from a helicopter three kilometres above the desert and fly a UAE flag … but this was no ordinary flag. This one weighed 95 kilograms and, fully unfurled, would cover most of an American football field. After landing, David was thrilled that the aerobatic display had gone without a hitch: “All we’ve wanted was to get this flag out, make it look good, and bring another GWR title to Dubai and to Skydive Dubai.”

___

HOW TO MAKE IT TO THE RECORD BOOKS

If you’re up for the challenge and really want a world title on your own, Guinness World Records is inviting applications ahead of its global Guinness World Records Day on November 14. With the theme ‘Sprit of Adventure’, adventure junkies can submit their attempted entries, whether it’s by embarking on a journey, taking part in a team challenge or trying something that tests their abilities. Those who make global records will be officiated and certified on November 14.

“First adventures are the best ones. We supported this year’s theme because adventures are designed to educate, inspire, engage and excite the community. It could be anyone’s story that find its way into the Guinness World Records annual edition,” said Talal Omar, Guinness World Records’ country manager, Mena.

Last year, the event celebrated many achievements including that of diver Faisal Hassan, who, despite his kinetic disability, smashed the world record for the Fastest 10km Scuba Diving. Hassan dived 10km in five hours and 24 min in Hurghada, Egypt.

“I am so glad to re-narrate the best achievement in my life on GWR Day. This is certainly going to inspire others and set a new standard for people with disabilities. I had to double my efforts in order to break the previous record set by an able-bodied athlete. This has been my dream since about 13 years, following a horrific car accident.”