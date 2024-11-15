After its remarkable debut in August this year, Gulf News is delighted to announce the second edition of Mama & Me: Celebrating the Mummy-Baby Bond. Designed to honour the unique journey of motherhood, the event takes place on November 21, 2024, from 9am to 12noon at Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah. The event promises a morning of celebration, connection, and enrichment to young UAE mothers and their little ones, in a warm and welcoming environment.

The venue

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Dubai Water Canal, Lana Lusa, the exclusive venue partner for Mama & Me, provides the perfect setting for this meaningful gathering. “As a mother, I deeply understand the value of having a space where mothers can connect and celebrate,” said Jessica Viveiro, Owner and Founder, Lana Lusa.

Jessica Viveiro, Owner and Founder, Lana Lusa

“We hope to make this event truly special by providing a space where young mothers can feel comfortable, supported, and at home, enjoying a moment of relaxation and bonding. By bringing together families in a setting that values togetherness and community, we aim to create an experience that celebrates the beautiful journey of motherhood.”

Mama & Me provides an extraordinary opportunity for mothers to connect with one another, share their parenting experiences, and create lasting memories with their children. The event will feature engaging talks by leading experts on topics such as early childhood development, fitness, and nutrition, equipping mothers with practical knowledge to support their parenting journey. Adding an interactive touch, a variety of activities will foster meaningful mother-child bonding, while exclusive spaces like the Baby Corner and Spa Corner will offer moments of relaxation and care. The event will also include exciting giveaways, with delightful prizes for lucky participants.

Image Credit:

The November event is made more special thanks to the support of its exceptional sponsors. Joining the celebration is Babyshop, a trusted name for parents in the UAE, offering a wide range of quality products and family-focused services. Babyshop’s stores, known for their relaxing mother’s rooms and engaging play zones, prioritise comfort and convenience, ensuring every shopping experience is stress-free for parents.

Another highlight is Mapyr, recognized and celebrated for its innovative, family-bonding-focused products. It will showcase the following brands: Stokke, Beaba, Bibs, Citron, ChildHome, Doona, SkipHop, Scoot and Ride, Sophie La Giraffe, and Red Castle.

Also backing the event is Little Wonders Nursery, a KHDA-approved institution renowned for its interactive and creative approach to early childhood education.

The healthcare partner for the event is Thumbay, which provides healthcare services for children, adolescents, and mothers in Ajman, Dubai, and Sharjah

Mama & Me offers an unparalleled opportunity for mothers to embrace the joys of motherhood, gain valuable insights, and form connections in a supportive community.