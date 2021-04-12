Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan 2021 in Dubai: Shopping sales, events, deals and moreDubai: As the month of Ramadan approaches, residents and visitors to Dubai can expect a line-up of family-friendly cultural, F&B and community-focused experiences that will embrace the city’s heritage as well as its retail and entertainment offerings. This year, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has put together an extensive range of activities that perfectly highlight the family occasions, food and ambience that make Ramadan such a special time of the year.

Community Events

Dubai will come alive with traditional Ramadan Lighting installations across the city, including stunning 3D decorations and flags featuring best friends, Modesh and Dana. Lighting up when the sun goes down, 150 palm trees will sparkle with ambient lights, while 20 eye-catching 3D structures will be installed across 12 key locations, including Deira Clock Tower, City Walk, World Trade Centre Roundabout and The Beach opposite JBR, and 370 flags on Al Maktoum Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge and Business Bay Bridge will spread the message of Ramadan in Dubai.

Ripe Market

The Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy on Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

This Ramadan, Ripe Market the will offer community members a place to come together for a unique and immersive local shopping experience each weekend. The popular marketplace will be transformed into a culture and heritage hub with live music, entertainment, an outdoor cinema, giant bouncy castles and much more. Running from April 16 to May 8, from 4pm to 10pm at Academy Park, the alfresco market will host fresh food stalls and food trucks, arts and crafts stations, souvenir stalls, a henna artist, and a storyteller who will entertain the little ones with Ramadan stories, games and competitions.

City Walk

City Walk’s Ramadan market will feature 20 kiosks located near the fountain area, with lots of retail and F&B options for visitors to explore and enjoy throughout the month.

Charitable Initiatives

As well as being illuminated by traditional Ramadan lights and decorations, La Mer, the beachfront lifestyle and F&B destination, City Walk and The Beach opposite JBR, will both support the spirit of the Holy Month by participating in the United Nation’s World Food Programme’s Share the Meal initiative, which aims to provide poor students with regular school meals. Supported by Dubai Holding, the great fund-raising campaign will take place throughout Ramadan. Diners can contribute by scanning a QR code to make a donation online.

Mall Activations

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will welcome families and friends to explore a huge range of Ramadan-themed events and activities. As well as traditional decorations installed throughout the mall, visitors and residents can explore Auto Fest, which will promote driving awareness and safety programmes, take part in Ramadan-themed photo opportunities and visit an Art Exhibition that will showcase work from the Noor Art Collection based on the 99 names of Allah. A Ramadan giveaway will see shoppers win special art books each day while live painting sessions will engage youngsters and mall visitors of all ages from the second week of Ramadan. Famous for its wide variety of dining options, restaurants at the mall will offer a range of deals for iftar including kids eat for free promotions and delicious set menus.

The popular Dubai Festival City Mall rewards programme will give shoppers who spend Dh200 at any F&B outlet the chance to win instant prizes while the Festival Cares Stop & Help initiative will help to build awareness of how the public can do their part to support those in need. Also taking place during Ramadan, the mall’s record-breaking IMAGINE show will come alive with an extra special performance featuring traditional Ramadan greetings and a stunning Festival Cares projection.

Retail Promotions

Shoppers looking for the perfect designer outfit for the entire family can explore a specially released range of clothes from Emporio Armani Kids, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani and Harvey Nichols. Emporio Armani Kids stores at Mall of the Emirates and The Dubai Mall and branches of Armani Exchange in City Centre Mirdif and The Dubai Mall will release an exclusive Ramadan capsule collection for boys, initially launching on fashion website Ounass before arriving in stores. Emporio Armani in The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates will invite shoppers to be more environmentally conscious with the launch of the R-EA Cycle sustainable collection, launching in time for Ramadan. Harvey Nichols’ Ramadan Designer Moment campaign will see Emirati brands Serrb, I am Mai, Illustrella and Marmar Halim exclusively display pieces at the department store in Mall of the Emirates.

Bloomingdale’s department store in The Dubai Mall will launch its Ramadan Shop just in time for the Holy Month. Available both in-store and online, the one-stop-shop for fashion, home, beauty and fine jewellery will appeal to customers of all ages. The pop-up celebrates regional and global designers, including Al Jawhara, Poca & Poca, Bambah, Phula, Rasario, Taller Marmo, Dima Ayad, Hemant & Nandita, Anaya and more. A special homeware pop up, titled ‘Mirage’, will be located at the Bloomingdale’s home store, with new and exclusive collections including dining, home décor and furniture from brands like Silsal, Michael Aram, Lava, Cutipol, Bloomr and more.

Meanwhile visitors to Gap stores in The Dubai Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates can find a host of promotions throughout Ramadan. From 14 to 17 April, Gap will offer the Kids & Baby Dress Up promotion with Buy 2 Get 1 Free deals on all babywear, excluding Logo items. From April 18 to 24, Gap’s Ramadan Dresses promotion will see big savings on selected dresses, tops and bottoms and from April 28 to May 1, shoppers can enjoy 30 per cent off all Logo and denim items.

Footwear and accessories brand Charles & Keith will release a special and intricately made piece of jewellery to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan. Featuring expertly crafted Arabic calligraphy, the three-section necklace features the words 'consciousness’ ‘simplicity’ and ‘contentment’. Each word was captured by artist Wissam Shawkat and helps form its unique and beautiful design. The piece will be presented as a free gift to shoppers who make purchases of Dh700 or more at Charles & Keith stores in Dubai during Ramadan, with customers able to choose the word that best resonates with them.

Dune London’s special Ramadan range will feature a beautifully curated capsule collection of timeless styles designed for the Holy Month and beyond. With elegant footwear with statement matching bags, luxurious textures and considered detailing, the collection is perfect for Iftars at home or gatherings with friends and family. Shoppers can explore Dune London’s new range of heel heights, styles and matching accessories at stores around the city.

Shoppers headed to City Centre Mirdif can visit the latest Gucci Concept Store, which will offer a selection of the brand’s clothes, accessories and fashion products. Exclusively hosted at City Centre Mirdif during Ramadan, the pop-up store is a chance for visitors to discover Gucci’s unique styles and looks.

Modesh, everyone’s favourite character, will delight shoppers this Ramadan with special, limited time weekday deals on a host of top brands and household favourites. Participating stores will offer customers big savings on selected products as part of the Ramadan Modesh Promo Code with Club Apparel Shoppers should keep an eye on social media for promo codes that can be redeemed in stores. Brands taking part include: Athlete’s Co, CCC, Toms, Crocs, Skechers, TCP, Aeropostale and LC Waikiki.

Food & More

Image Credit: Supplied

Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali will be a foodie’s heaven this Ramadan with a great Dine & Win offer that gives customers the chance to win a share of Dh40,000 in Festival Rewards cash credit on their Festival Rewards app, plus the mall will host a special weekly Iftar Dinner Series at participating restaurants. From 12 April and 16 May, customers who visit any F&B outlet in the mall will be in with a chance of winning Dh10,000 each week in Festival Rewards cash credit when they spend Dh100. The promotion includes IKEA restaurants but not Lulu Cafe. Customers will be entered automatically into the prize draw, with winners announced each week of Ramadan. Festival Plaza’s Ramadan Iftar Dinner Series will take place at a new restaurant every Thursday. Diners can enjoy a special set menu at Sumo Sushi on April 15, Dennys and Famous Daves on April 22, Peppermill on April 29 and Zaatar w Zeit on May 6.

Families and friends can experience an authentic iftar at Lapita Dubai Parks and Resort Hotel’s Kalea restaurant. Priced at Dh175 per person with Ramadan juices, coffee and tea, the iftar will feature regional and international favourites alongside dishes prepared especially for the Holy Month. A great way for diners to experience the tastes and flavours of Ramadan, iftar at Kalea will appeal to fasting and non-Muslim guests alike. Guests can enjoy a special ‘early bird’ offer with the iftar available for just Dh99 per person, and 50 per cent off for children aged up to 12.

Diners visiting La Mer will be spoilt for choice when it comes to great F&B promotions, with regional and international outlets inviting guests to explore traditional Ramadan iftars and more. Miyabi’s iftar menu will include appetizers, a main course, dessert, water and mocktails for Dh125, the Mediterranean Kitchen’s iftar, priced at Dh99, will feature a host of ever-popular traditional dishes. Kids aged 10 and younger can eat for free at Sugar Factory during iftar time when accompanied by a paying adult on weekdays, Indian restaurant Masti will offer its own take on iftar for Dh150 per person and Steakanji will host two iftar options, each with different dishes available, with the Gold Meal option priced at Dh99 and the Silver Meal costing Dh59. Aprons & Hammers will serve a four-course iftar from sunset each night for Dh126 while diners at Iraqi restaurant Aghatti can enjoy an iftar set menu for Dh79.

City Walk will invite foodies to visit the destination’s wide range of cafes and restaurants for the chance to win gold prizes. As part of the Iftar & Suhoor Reviews programme with Zomato, diners who share a review of an iftar or suhoor at City Walk and post it on the food website will enter a draw to win a 24K gold coin weighing 3gms each day of Ramadan. The best review will win the gold prize.

Thirteen of the best restaurants and eateries at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah will host special iftar and suhoor deals throughout Ramadan. Venues include: Beirut Bay, Chicago Meatpackers, Hook & Cook, Samakje, Al Safadi, Fnajeen, Aiza, Cairo 30, Ibn Hamido, Rue Royale, Kazoza Le Pirate and Zor. Diners can also enjoy Ramadan decorations across the destination while the Dubai Fountain will perform a special show to mark the Holy Month.

This Ramadan, diners can find the perfect iftars and the best suhoors with Zomato’s Ramadan In Dubai Iftar Collections. The online food review website and delivery app will recommend a great range of budget-friendly, luxurious or family-friendly options whether diners are searching for outdoor venues, grand hotel buffets, hidden gems or neighbourhood favourites. Zomato’s suggestions will open up a wide range of options for a food-filled Ramadan.

Hotel

During Ramadan, families and couples can escape to Polynesia right here in Dubai with Lapita Dubai Parks and Resort Hotel’s great package that includes complimentary breakfast, iftar or suhoor at Kalea restaurant and free access to the Dubai Parks and Resorts theme park. Guests checking into the Ramada by Wyndham Downtown hotel can enjoy 35 per cent off the daily iftar buffet at Kenza restaurant throughout Ramadan, the Carlton Downtown Hotel’s special Ramadan promotion will see guests enjoy a two-night, half-board stay in a Deluxe Room for Dh798, inclusive of iftar and suhoor meals for two people plus 20 per cent off F&B in the hotel.

The Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has a two-night stay, including iftar and a 25 per cent off F&B deal available during the Holy Month and the Occidental Dubai Production City’s Ramadan offer will see guests enjoy a two-night stay for two people for Dh750 with complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner at the in-house restaurants, a cooking masterclass with a hotel chef and 25 per cent off F&B. During Ramadan, guests at Raffles Dubai can escape with a staycation package priced at Dh1,630 for two people with breakfast or sohour, iftar in Azur restaurant (on the day of the arrival), an Arabic cuisine cooking class, 3pm check-in and noon check-out.

Prices for Dukes the Palm Hotel’s Ramadan deal will start from Dh1,990 and include iftar at GBR or Khyber restaurants and suhour (in-room dining). The Ibis One Central has a Ramadan promotion that starts at Dh245 for a single room and Dh320 for a double room, with breakfast plus lunch or dinner at Entre Nous restaurant, an in-house foodie experience plus 25 per cent of F&B, while the Novotel World Trade Centre will invite guests to enjoy Ramadan with Dh295 for a single room or Dh385 for a double room as well as breakfast plus lunch or dinner at Entre Nous restaurant, an in-house food experience and 25 per cent off F&B.

Citywide activities

Image Credit:

Families can choose to cool off at Laguna Waterpark or explore the indoor rainforest at The Green Planet during Ramadan with great kids go free promotions. For every full paying adult at either venue, two children under 12 can enjoy the La Mer waterpark’s slides and rides or meet the exotic animals that call the Green Planet home for free. Movie fans can watch the latest films in style with Roxy Cinemas’ great Ramadan deal, that offers 40 per cent off all Platinum and Diamond packages throughout the Holy Month.