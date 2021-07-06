Dubai: The Jumeirah Emirates Towers restaurant, La Cantine du Faubourg, has reopened its doors to unveil its new look following an eight-week revamp.
The aesthetics may be new but the Parisian-inspired flair remains the same. Experience their signature dishes and ambience while you dine a la carte, or drop in mid-week for the Business Lunch menu and visit on weekends for the Brunch 105.
Kokian, their opening artist is back for an artistic rendez-vous with new pieces of art displayed all over the restaurant.
Head down throughout the week for their business lunch or for dinner and enjoy their Parisian cuisine or head down on the weekend for brunch and try something new. What started out as a hip destination at No. 105 Faubourg Saint-Honore, Paris has been transported to Dubai, and now re-modelled making sure to keep its ambience intact.
Key info
Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ground Floor
Timings: Open on weekdays from 12pm to 2am and on weekends from 12pm to 5pm then 7pm to 2am