PAUL SMITH the menswear brand is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent off on selected items.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
US POLO ASSN had up to 70 per cent off on the menswear brand.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
DEBENHAMS had a big sale all over the store up to 75 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
ZARA HOME was offering a part sale where items are discounted between 25 to 50 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
BALMAIN PARIS had a huge sale were items are between 70 to 75 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
CALL IT SPRING had a flat 50 per cent off on everything in the store.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
GAP also participated in the 12 Hour Sale with 30 to 50 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
H&M has a flat 25 per cent off everything in the store.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
L'OCCITANE the beauty and self care brand has up to 40 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
OYSHO make very comfortable PJ's as well as sports wear and swim swear. They are offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
VISION EXPRESS have up to 50 per cent off. Now if the time to buy those new shades you've been eyeing.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
RIVER ISLAND is offering up to a whopping 75 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
MONKI is also offering a flat 25 per cent off on everything.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
TOMS are offering some of their footwear and accessories for 40 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
NATURALIZER is the place to check out if you want a great offer on some comfortable footwear.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
CALDEZONIA is dishing out some great deals of up to 60 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
OAKLY has a sale between 25 to 50 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
FOREVER 21 are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent off on selected items.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
THE ONE is offering some furniture pieces at up to 70 per cent off. Great for those looking for something new to refresh their space.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
EMAX is also taking part in the 12 Hour Sale by offering the best prices on tech.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
HOME CENTRE has a discount of up to 90 per cent off on furniture and home accessories.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
SAMSONITE is offering a great discount on their suitcases and luggage.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
BSBG MAX AZRIA has up to 70 percent off on dresses and other evening wear pieces.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
AEROPOSTAL is offering a flat 50 per cent off. Perfect for cozy sweat sets and casual outfits.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
THE BODY SHOP has items on offer between 20 and a whopping 70 per cent off.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News