Dubai’s must-visit attractions can be a ‘cool’ way to tackle the heat this summer. From indoor skydiving to riveting theatre performances, and a world of excitement at the city’s water parks, find out what activities should be on your bucket list this summer.
DUBAI KARTDROME: Channel your inner Lewis Hamilton at Dubai Motor City’s Indoor Kartdrome. Satisfy your need for speed at this thrilling attraction, which boasts a 620m track with 17 turns and can host up to 10 drivers on the track at any time.
IFLY: Head to iFly and defy gravity as you experience the sensation of skydiving, without having to step straight out of a plane. Promising to give you an adrenaline rush like no other, this indoor skydiving centre is the suited for either a first-time experience or to hone in your skydiving skills.
BRASS MONKEY: Summon your inner child at Brass Monkey, Dubai’s adults-only (21+) arcade and entertainment centre, featuring 12 bowling lanes, VR racing car simulators and some of the city’s best retro arcade games. Located on Bluewaters Island, this destination is an ideal spot to spend evenings with a group of friends.
DUBAI MALL ICE RINK: Check out The Dubai Mall’s Olympic-sized skating rink and cool down as you have an enjoyable afternoon with the family, or sharpen your ice skating skills by taking a class in the Skating Academy.
THEATRE OF DIGITAL ART: Engage your senses with Theatre of Digital Art’s unique multi-sensory, multi-media immersive exhibition in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, offering a hub of entertainment, education and art. Guests can explore the unique digital and immersive exhibitions, as well as attend regular masterclasses for both adults and children.
LA PERLE: Enjoy an unforgettable performance at La Perle, a live, immersive performance and the first permanent show in the region. Located in Al Habtoor City, the show takes place in a unique purpose-built aqua theatre which holds a huge 2.7 million litres of water. Get set for an evening packed with inspiring stunts, stunning artistic displays, special effects and dazzling imagery
THE VIEW: Enjoy sweeping 360-degree views from the recently opened The View at The Palm Observation Deck located on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower. Situated 240m above Palm Jumeirah, the ascent to the top takes 3 minutes in the elevator, which offers a floor-to-ceiling digital sea, sand and sky experience.
AQUAVENTURE WATERPARK: Visit Aquaventure Waterpark, the world’s largest waterpark, and get your pulse racing on over 30 slides and attractions, including the newly opened Trident Tower, which is home to a number of record-breaking slides. UAE residents can avail an incredible 40 per cent off Aquaventure Waterpark, with a Day Pass starting from Dh169 per person, and a Super Pass, which also offers access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium, from Dh189 per person.
LAGUNA WATERPARK: Nestled at the heart of La Mer, Dubai’s ultimate beachfront destination, and offering panoramic views of the ocean and Dubai’s skyline, Laguna Waterpark is the perfect addition to your summer itinerary. With more than 10 rides across all thrill-levels, this attraction promises a fun day out for all. Celebrating its third birthday, Laguna is offering a full day pass starting from Dh120 throughout the month of June.
WILD WADI WATERPARK: An old favourite amongst residents and visitors from 1999 is the Wild Wadi Waterpark, home to thrilling ramps and raft based slides, all set against spectacular views of the Burj Al Arab. Splash into fun this summer and enjoy the cool UAE residents offer from Dh99 for a day pass.
DUBAI SPORTS WORLD: If you are passionate about sports and looking to engage in fun indoor physical activities, Dubai Sports World is the perfect destination for the summer months. This safe and secure indoor venue boasts an array of sports and academic coaching for all ages as well as a range of activities such as football, basketball, cricket, badminton and a lot more.
