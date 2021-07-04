1 of 13
IRIS INDOOR NOW OPEN IN MEYDAN: Iris Dubai moves its eclectic energy, signature ambience, cuisine and beverages inside for the summer, with the launch of Iris Indoor. The custom-built bar and lounge allow guests to unwind and enjoy a new weekly schedule of events, exquisite cuisine, live DJs and entertainment, away from the soaring summer temperatures. Iris Indoor is now open from 6pm to 2am from Saturday to Thursday and 1pm to 2am on Fridays. Overlooking the Dubai skyline, Iris Indoor launches with a brand-new cocktail menu, featuring a low-abv selection, designed to delight every palate. Blending fresh and vibrant ingredients such as organic pear juice, osmanthus essence, white peach and rosemary with elderflower tonic, each new cocktail will tantalize the tastebuds and refresh the soul, offering the perfect respite from the outdoor heat.
SUNDAY SPECIAL AT FOLLY: Dinner for two never tasted so good with the introduction of folly’s three-course menu with two hours of free-flowing grape. Dishes on the Sunday special menu include their whipped goat’s cheese, beetroot and horseradish, sea bream, cucumber, capsicum and vine tomato and their melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, root ginger and milk dessert for Dh450 per couple.
LPM RESTAURANT LAUNCHES NEW BEVERAGE MENU: Iconic LPM Restaurant & Bar is launching an experiential global beverage menu to celebrate the life of influential French artist and writer Jean Cocteau. The new menu is set to launch on his birthday Monday, July 5. Designed by the LPM Global Bar Manager Tibor Krascsenics – has been one year in development and is launching just in time to bring a ray of light and storytelling. Among the beverages in the book is Room 22, a drink based on the room in which Cocteau used to stay when he was visiting the legendary Hotel Welcome in the South East of France. The elegant Lettre à Coco represents the special friendship between Jean and Coco Chanel. A beverage made with bubbly, jasmine, bergamot and rose – the aromatics of her signature perfume Coco, misted onto the glass. The eye-catching and very Instagramable Trinity cocktail has been inspired by Louis Cartier’s iconic ring it features cacao, strawberry, Islay honey water and bitters, the Trinity is served in a levitating glass to represent Jean’s extraordinary dream about the galaxy.
MONDOUX MONDAYS LADIES NIGHT: If you want to experience a ladies’ day like no other, then Mondoux’s Mondays with Choco Shanel– the brand’s glamorous lifestyle icon – is definitely not to be missed! Every Monday at Mondoux, located in the Insta-famous Dubai Creek Harbour, ladies can enjoy a free beverage and dessert all day long – no strings attached. Mondoux’s signature warm chocolate and refreshing homemade lemonades. This takes place all day every Monday.
WEEKDAY UNLIMITED THALI OFFER: Looking to enjoy delish Punjabi food in an authentic thali (platter) style? Visit Dhaba Lane in Al Garhoud and Karama for its limited period unlimited Punjabi thali deal valid throughout the month of July. Available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the scrumptious thali comprises unlimited portions of three starters, two mains, bread, rice and dessert for only Dh40. Some of the menu highlights include Purani Dili Ki Chaat, Desi Chicken Boti, Chicken Tikka Masala, Dhaba Chicken Curry, Punjabi Curry Pakoda, shahadi Jamun and more.
ARGENTINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT HOTEL CARTAGENA: Don’t cry for Argentina… celebrate its independence at Hotel Cartagena this July. The South American restaurant will mark the Día de la Independencia on Tuesday, July 7 with a grape pairing feast. Bringing that Latin American party spirit to Dubai, Hotel Cartagena have created a three-course feast. Dishes include homemade empanadas, locro criollo or traditional Andean squash stew and a rich dulce de leche fondant. With the return of Hotel Cartagena’s famous carnival-style dancers lighting up the stage with more feathers, sequins and fabulous footwork than ever before, guests can round off the evening’s celebrations taking in the sparkling show framed by breath-taking 72nd-floor views. Dinner will take place from 5.30pm to 11.30pm and is priced at Dh300 per person.
REIF OTHMAN x FAISAL ALHARMOODI: Abu Dhabi Culinary has announced a special collaboration between Emirati Chef Faisal Al Harmoodi and Singapore born Reif Othman on a ‘Food Forward Series’ in Abu Dhabi, which will run from July 1 to 10 as part of the capitals’ annual programme of gastronomy initiatives. On the menu, you can expect a wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu, seared Scottish salmon, braised onion and lemon ponzu, as well as an oven-baked baby chicken with spicy teriyaki and more. Ensuring to fulfil the sweet tooth craving, diners can feast on praline chocolate or pistachio cake. Dish prices range from Dh55 to Dh325 at Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.
ART AND BUBBLES AT BISTRO DES ARTES: Fancy yourself as a Picasso? What could be better than a glorious afternoon out in Paris with some paint and bubbles? Hosted on the terrace of Dubai Marina’s favourite Parisian bistro, get creative as you’re guided by our expert artists who lead each session with step-by-step instruction to create your own masterpiece, with plenty of room for your own personalised touches. No artistic experience required. It is priced at Dh280 per person inclusive of unlimited bubbly, canapes and painting materials and canvas. This takes place on Wednesday, July 7 from 3pm to 5pm.
CELEBRATE WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY WITH MARKS & SPENCER: This World Chocolate Day on Wednesday, July 8, Marks & Spencer is offering a luxury range of artisanal smooth and creamy Swiss and Belgian chocolates, providing an opportunity to experience luxuriousness at its finest. Using cocoa beans in a variety of milk, dark and white chocolate, the range is perfect for sharing on special occasions or as an after-dinner treat. And the best part is that all Marks & Spencer chocolate is made with responsibly sourced cocoa, so one can indulge guilt-free. The Marks & Spencer chocolate range is available at stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and Yas Mall. Selected lines are also available on the M&S Food, Deliveroo, NowNow and InstaShop apps. Prices starting from Dh35.
CHECK OUT THE URBAN MARKET CONCEPT STORE: Media One Hotel is now home to a unique concept store the Urban Concept Store, boasting over 40 independent brands, homegrown here in the UAE, brought together by popular girls Facebook page, That Dubai Girl. You may have heard the name Urban Market before, thanks to the hugely popular street markets that ran throughout April in Media One Hotel's P7 Arena. The main market will return in October, however for now be sure to support local businesses by visiting the Concept Store open six days a week. The Urban Market Concept Store is a great way to shop local and support local, homegrown businesses, customers can shop items such as; beauty products, bags, accessories, jewellery, vintage t-shirts, candles and perfumes. Head there any day between Monday and Friday between 12pm to 8pm and Saturday from 11am to 5pm.
AVLI BY TASHAS LUNCH: Those looking for an efficient and enjoyable weekday lunch option can enjoy the Lunch Set-Menu for a midday pick me up, featuring a tempting selection of starters and mains that stay true to Avli’s Greek soul. With temperatures at their peak in the UAE, the menu is perfect for a laid-back lunch or relaxed evening in interiors reminiscent of the open-air courtyards of the Mediterranean. Epicurean journeys start with a selection of starters, including Watermelon & Feta Salad, Zucchini Carpaccio and Fried Calamari. Mains feature a sophisticated selection that offers something for every palate including a Spanakopita Pizza, Grilled Sea Bass and Naxos Pasta. Priced at Dh130 per person, Avli by Tashas lunch takes place on weekdays between 12pm to 3pm.
MASTER THE ART OF PASTA-MAKING AT TRATTORIA: Trattoria, Dubai’s Italian eatery at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is inviting residents to its new Trattoria Masterclass Series, providing expert culinary coaching on the art of pasta making, launching on Tuesday, 6 July. The Trattoria Masterclass Series sessions, led by the restaurant’s Head Chef Antonio Iacovelli with over 20 years of experience, kick off the experience with a welcome breakfast of freshly baked pastries, cappuccino and juices, followed by the hour-long masterclass. Guests will find a chef’s hat, apron as well as all the tools required to create the dish from scratch at their own dedicated workstations. Chef Antonio will take participants through the step-by-step process of making a new pasta each month with an accompanying sauce demonstration, which can be enjoyed together as part of a three-course lunch with soft drinks following the class. The masterclasses are priced at Dh165 per person inclusive of breakfast from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by an hour class, and lunch at 11.30am, with the experience wrapping up at 1pm.
TRY FLOW’S EXPANDED MENU: Dubai’s healthy-eating hub, Flow, operating at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City, is encouraging Dubai residents to kick start healthy eating habits this summer with the introduction of fifteen new items on the menu. The expanded menu, available from July 4, has been curated by Head Chef Christopher Kinsley and highlights twists on classic dishes, guaranteed to satisfy any craving, guilt-free. Dishes range from seafood to plant-based items such as Vegan King Oyster Scallopsn to Thai Kaffir Lime Ceviche. Available daily until 11am, the new range of smoothies and açaí bowls will surely get your day started with a sweet kick. Peanut butter lovers can go for the Nutty Buddy Bowl, an açaí bowl topped with house granola, homemade peanut butter, banana, and all other add-ons. Health nuts can opt for the Green Power Bowl filled with avocado, chia seeds, and almond flakes. Another go-to classic at Flow is the Smoked Salmon and Scrambled Eggs served with toasted ciabatta bread drizzled with lemon sour cream and pomegranate seeds.
