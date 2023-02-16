Active on the Beach: What you can do

Beach Stage

9-10am Vinyasa Flow with Allaoua Gaham

10-11am Total Body Burn with Salma Ismail

11:30-12pm Zumba

12-12:30pm CIRCL Mobility

2-3pm Epic Workout with Aylin Kia

4:30-5:30pm Sunset Yoga with Dayana Solano



Wellbeing Zone

10-11am GURU by Allaoua and Raghdah Alazab Book Signing

11-12:30pm Yoga Flow and Breathwork with Hanin Imran

2-3pm Athletic Pilates for All Levels by Anesti Mano

3-4pm Full Body and Face Yoga with Sabrina Biljana

