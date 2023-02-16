Dubai: Health and wellness is not about one day of activities but this free-to-attend beach fitness festival might just be the motivation you need to get on your health journey.
Active on the Beach (AOTB) will be holding free sessions and classes all day, for one day only, at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy the incredible Dubai views while meditating or slaying a yoga pose.
From free massages and meditation to face yoga, pilates and Zumba, you can try out a range of activities here on March 19. This is the second edition of the event.
Rachel Rogers, Event Director, commented: “After last year’s incredible sell-out event which saw more than 300 people come together and celebrate fitness and wellness, we are so happy to be bringing back Active on The Beach for 2023. This year’s festival will be filled with even more fitness fun and experiences and is a great way for people to discover the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle and to experience some of the best fitness and wellness brands from the UAE and around the world. We can’t wait to see you there.”
9-10am Vinyasa Flow with Allaoua Gaham
10-11am Total Body Burn with Salma Ismail
11:30-12pm Zumba
12-12:30pm CIRCL Mobility
2-3pm Epic Workout with Aylin Kia
4:30-5:30pm Sunset Yoga with Dayana Solano
Wellbeing Zone
10-11am GURU by Allaoua and Raghdah Alazab Book Signing
11-12:30pm Yoga Flow and Breathwork with Hanin Imran
2-3pm Athletic Pilates for All Levels by Anesti Mano
3-4pm Full Body and Face Yoga with Sabrina Biljana
A media statement from the event team added that the sessions would be hosted by some of the Middle East’s leading trainers and fitness experts such as YogiPreneur, Tedx Speaker and Author, Allaoua Gaham, Co-Founder of Ossalma Ladies fitness studio and Nike Ambassador, Salma Ismail and Founder and CEO Hot Yoga Spain and Yoga Instructor, Dayana Solano.
While the event is free, you do need to book tickets in advance online on the Dubai Active Show website.