Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert will aim to educate the public on the world of cinema

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will launch the first edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ that will take place from March 4 to 7 and showcase emerging filmmakers and established names from the UAE and the region.

To be held during the Dubai Art Season at Al Marmoom Desert, the event will aim to educate the public, particularly the younger generation, on the world of cinema from a regional perspective. It will also give visitors the opportunity to appreciate and learn about other communities and societies, thus propagating a culture of tolerance, Dubai Culture said.

“Hosting this important event in Al Marmoom will provide a platform for local filmmakers to showcase their work, which will provide more opportunities for collaboration, thereby increase the creative output of the next generation of filmmakers,” said Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture. “By nurturing new talent and supporting the existing talent, this event will boost the film industry as well as highlight the identity, heritage, culture, and contributions of UAE talent to new audiences at home and across the wider region.”

The setting will also give visitors an insight into the UAE heritage, she said.

“The inspiration for the event comes from the desert, and the stories on display reveal narratives about the environment as well as how it plays a role in the lives of so many people from the Gulf region, acting as an important element for visitors and setting this event apart.”