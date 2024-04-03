Tony Award-winning play ‘Life of Pi’, the movie adaptation of which won four Oscars, will be staged at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from November 15 to 17th.
Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, 'Life of Pi' is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show).
After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions — a hyena, a zebra, an orang-utan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.
“We are beyond thrilled to bring to Abu Dhabi such a unique play after its international success in the West End and Broadway. The production represents the pinnacle of theatrical excellence, combining innovative stagecraft with a deeply moving story that audiences know and adore. Many people may have read the book or watched the movie — but experiencing this epic tale live on stage is something you do not want to miss out on,” said Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, in a statement.
The reviews were unanimous in calling it a spectacular show.
Tickets are now available through etihadarena.ae.