Several awards won

It was his portrayal of X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015—2019) that made Isaac an endearing global star and a household name. His role as the eponymous struggling folk singer in the musical drama Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) earned him a Golden Globe nomination, while he received a Golden Globe award for his performance in the HBO miniseries, Show Me a Hero, and an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage.

Marking Isaac’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Moon Knight. This was followed by more iconic roles, where he voiced Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Duke Leto Atreides in the Hollywood Blockbuster, Dune.

Part of ‘meet the stars’

At MEFCC, the actor will be a part of Meet the Stars attraction, where visitors can meet the headline celebrity, snap a selfie, and create the memory of a lifetime.

Manga artist Takahashi

Legendary Manga artist and creator of Captain Tsubasa, Yoichi Takahashi, will also be making his way to Abu Dhabi to delight fans. Better known as Captain Majid in the Middle East, Takahashi’s manga has inspired generations of fans and professional football players too, including Messi, Zidane, Iniesta and many more.

Sylvie from MCU

Joining the headliner is Sophia Di Martino, known for portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, Loki. Di Martino was awarded ‘Breakthrough Performance’ and Best Team with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her standout performance made her a fan favourite, with viewers actively requesting for her role to be more prominent in the MCU.

Voice Actor Line-up

MEFCC will welcome a stellar line-up of voice actors, including Toru Furuya, a legend in the Japanese voice-acting world, Show Hayami; Frank Welker, the voice behind Transformers’ Megatron, Garfield and Scooby Doo; Peter Cullen, the voice actor behind the protagonist of Transformers; as well as American voice actor and musician Troy Baker. Comic creators Simone Di Meo, Ivan Reis, Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, and Kode Abdo, also known as BossLogic, will attend the event.

Celebrity guests

Guest celebrities include actor Taz Skylar and his One Piece co-star, Iñaki Godoy. Harry Potter’s Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, and iconic Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison.

The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.