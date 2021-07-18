Eid Al Adha shoppers in Dubai will have even more chances to save and win

You can win gold this Eid Al Adha with Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai: The Eid Al Adha holiday kicks off in UAE on Monday, July 19 where shoppers can have a bigger chance to save on shopping deals and of course win plenty of prizes thanks to a selection of special promotions held across the city for the public holiday and Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Lucky residents, visitors, families and friends can win big with great prizes including hotel staycations, millions of shopping points, exclusive make-up collections, exciting meal deals, luxury cars and more up for grabs.

Prizes for the makeup lover

From July 22 to 24, five shoppers will win Sephora’s entire collection of 40 lipstick shades. The DSS X Sephora Collection Weekend promotion celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the launch of Sephora’s Cream Lip Stain Lipstick. Customers who spend Dh250 or more in any Sephora store across Dubai during the weekend will be entered into a prize draw for the lipstick collection. In addition, for any purchase of Dh250 or more, Sephora store customers will also be entered into a draw to scoop a Dh5,000 Sephora gift card with six cards to be won.

Prizes for the foodies

The Big Eid Eat promotion will invite diners to tuck into great food at cafes and restaurants around the city and have a chance to win Dh20,000 in prizes. Taking place from July 20 to 24, the Big Eid Eat features over 30 special brunches, menus, chef’s table events and cooking masterclasses. Diners who share their experiences on social media, @DSSSocial using #BigEidEat, #MyDss and name the participating restaurant will be entered into a prize draw to win one of four shopping vouchers worth Dh5,000.

The DSS Dine & Win promotion, which gives customers a chance to win a Zomato membership and RAK Bank gift cards loaded with Dh200 when they spend Dh100 at participating outlets, will run until September 4 and features the same eateries included in the Dine & Win Eid Al Adha Staycation promotion.

For the staycation lovers

As part of the Dine & Win Eid Al Adha Staycation promotion, some of the city’s best hotels will give away overnight stays, inclusive of meals and selected hotel activities, to customers who spend Dh100 in participating eateries around the city. Hotels include the Park Hyatt Dubai, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Hilton Canopy, Al Seef Heritage Hotel or Hyatt Regency hotel.

Dine & Win Eid Al Adha Staycation venues can be found in malls including Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall and Shurooq Community Centre. Diners and families can also visit venues at Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51 and Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The promotion runs until the third day of Eid.

For the travellers

Residents and visitors can earn air miles while they shop during Eid Al Adha. The Emirates Skywards Everyday promotion will see Emirates Skywards members collect one Skywards Mile for every Dh3 spent at hundreds of dining, leisure and entertainment, beauty and wellness venues across Dubai. Outlets include: Al Jaber Optical, Liali Jewellery, Watchbox, Eupepsia Wellness and Bounce and Bounce X. Emirates Skywards members can also earn one Mile for every AED5 spent with the promotion’s grocery partners. Download the Emirates Skywards Everyday app to see the full list of participating outlets. The promotion will be held until 27 July.

For those who count themselves lucky

The Dubai Shopping Mall Group’s annual Eid Al Adha Shop & Win raffle will gift 40 lucky shoppers with a share of Dh200,000 in cash prizes. Customers who spend Dh200 at any of the 20 participating DSMG venues will receive a digital raffle coupon entering them into a prize draw, with 40 people bagging Dh5,000 each. The promotion, which started on July 10, will be open for entries until the second day of Eid.

There will be three daily raffle draws each day of Eid until the third day. Participating malls include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman Centre, Binsougat centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community Mall, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall.

Shoppers at Ibn Battuta Mall and Nakheel Mall can take part in the Modesh Daily Jackpot. Customers who spend a minimum of Dh200 can scan their receipts at the Customer Service Desk for a chance to win the daily prize of Dh10,000. Draws are held daily until August 7.

Residents and visitors headed to Dubai Festival City Mall can double their chances of winning over Eid Al Adha. Customers who spend Dh300 or more during Eid will be entered twice into a prize draw to win a Dh20,000 Festival City Mall Gift Card. The mall’s award-winning IMAGINE show will also launch two new shows for Eid in partnership with Anghami.

If you love watches and accessories

Running until September 4, the DSS Save More When You Shop More with 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons promotion will reward shoppers who buy anyone watch or accessory with 25 per cent off, with savings rising to 30 per cent if two watches or accessories are purchased and 35 per cent off for three watches or accessories. Two lucky shoppers will also win Dh5,000 in gift vouchers for 1915 By Sedidqi & Sons each week, with four winners announced on the final week of DSS. A total of Dh100,000 will be given away over the summer. Participating stores include 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons at BurJuman and Dubai Marina Mall, Seddiqi & Sons at The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, Guess Watches Boutique at Mall of the Emirates, Guess Watches & GC at City Centre Deira and Guess Boutique at BurJuman.

Prizes for the car lovers

The DSS Shop & Win promotion will enter shoppers who spend Dh200 at participating malls into a digital raffle to win a luxury Infiniti Q50 car. Held until August 14, prize draws will take place on July 23 & 30 and on August 6 & 14. Participating malls include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall.

The DSS Mercedes Mega Raffle gives residents and visitors who buy a special Dh150 coupon at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores and stands in malls and other venues a chance to drive off in a 2021 Mercedes C200 and win Dh25,000. The raffle, which runs until September 25, is also available online.

If you love gold and jewellery

Gold jewelry on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group’s (DGJG) City of Gold promotion offers shoppers three ways to enjoy stunning jewellery with Dh10,000 in vouchers also up for grabs. Offer One includes up to 50 per cent off making charges on select jewellery collections, while Offer Two has 75 per cent off selected diamond jewellery, pearls and watches. Offer Three provides shoppers with free gifts with every purchase of jewellery valued over a specific amount. Customers who spend more than Dh500 on gold or jewellery will also be entered into a draw to win Dh10,000 in vouchers, with 15 winners announced between August 15 July and 10.