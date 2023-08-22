Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah

Head to this location until the end of September for an ultra-luxurious 60-minute spa treatment followed by lunch at either Rockfish or Kayto located in Jumeirah Al Naseem. The deal includes a redeemable value of Dh150 for lunch.

Deal: Dh620 per person for a 60-minute massage treatment and Dh150 redeemable on F&B at Rockfish or Kayto, Validity: Monday to Friday, Until September 30

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The Rosewood Spa has two offers available this summer. Get 30 minutes added to your session for free when booking a relaxing 60-minute massage, or enjoy a purifying Moroccan Hammam experience which includes exfoliation and a body mask.

Deal: Dh605 per person for a 90-minute massage (when booking a 60-minute session), Dh550 per person for the Moroccan Hammam experience, Validity: Until August 31

Raffles The Palm

Book a Summer Glow Up at this property, which includes a massage, redeemable value on food and beverages, and pool/beach access.

Deal: Dh550 per person for the package (60-minute Balinese massage, access to the pool and beach, Dh150 redeemable on food and beverage by the pool or at Piatti), Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)

W Abu Dhabi

The Spa at W Abu Dhabi has a limited-time offer where guests can get a free 30-minute full body scrub when they book a 60-minute massage of their choice. Or, you could book a personalised facial treatment and get a discount of 40 per cent on their speciality products to take home and keep the skin regimen going.

Deal: Book a 60-minute massage and get a free 30-minute full body scrub or book a facial treatment and receive a 40 per cent discount on facial products, Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

At this Yas Island property, guests can mix-and-match two 45-minute treatments for Dh600 per person. The choices are a luxurious body scrub, massage or a refreshing facial.

Deal: Dh600 for two 45-minute treatments from a limited menu, Validity: Mondays to Fridays, Until August 31

Paramount Hotel Dubai

This pop-culture-themed property has a summer deal at Pause Spa where you can take your friend or spouse along to enjoy a 60-minute signature massage for two at just Dh550.

Deal: Dh550 for a signature 60-minute massage for two, Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Enjoy a spa daycation, which includes a 60-minute massage and access to the pristine infinity pool at the property. Enjoy incredible views of the Dubai skyline as you lounge in the pool following your massage.

Deal: Dh650 per person for a 60-minute massage and access to the infinity pool, Validity: Until August 31