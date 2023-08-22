Pools, beaches and the spa – these are quintessential to a summer well spent in the UAE and several properties are offering discounted rates and packages.
Some of the deals on offer also include food and beverages or pool access – so choose one that suits your version of a perfect summer day. Advance booking is required for all of these deals.
Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah
Head to this location until the end of September for an ultra-luxurious 60-minute spa treatment followed by lunch at either Rockfish or Kayto located in Jumeirah Al Naseem. The deal includes a redeemable value of Dh150 for lunch.
Deal: Dh620 per person for a 60-minute massage treatment and Dh150 redeemable on F&B at Rockfish or Kayto, Validity: Monday to Friday, Until September 30
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
The Rosewood Spa has two offers available this summer. Get 30 minutes added to your session for free when booking a relaxing 60-minute massage, or enjoy a purifying Moroccan Hammam experience which includes exfoliation and a body mask.
Deal: Dh605 per person for a 90-minute massage (when booking a 60-minute session), Dh550 per person for the Moroccan Hammam experience, Validity: Until August 31
Raffles The Palm
Book a Summer Glow Up at this property, which includes a massage, redeemable value on food and beverages, and pool/beach access.
Deal: Dh550 per person for the package (60-minute Balinese massage, access to the pool and beach, Dh150 redeemable on food and beverage by the pool or at Piatti), Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)
W Abu Dhabi
The Spa at W Abu Dhabi has a limited-time offer where guests can get a free 30-minute full body scrub when they book a 60-minute massage of their choice. Or, you could book a personalised facial treatment and get a discount of 40 per cent on their speciality products to take home and keep the skin regimen going.
Deal: Book a 60-minute massage and get a free 30-minute full body scrub or book a facial treatment and receive a 40 per cent discount on facial products, Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
At this Yas Island property, guests can mix-and-match two 45-minute treatments for Dh600 per person. The choices are a luxurious body scrub, massage or a refreshing facial.
Deal: Dh600 for two 45-minute treatments from a limited menu, Validity: Mondays to Fridays, Until August 31
Paramount Hotel Dubai
This pop-culture-themed property has a summer deal at Pause Spa where you can take your friend or spouse along to enjoy a 60-minute signature massage for two at just Dh550.
Deal: Dh550 for a signature 60-minute massage for two, Validity: Throughout summer (End dates not announced)
Address Grand Creek Harbour
Enjoy a spa daycation, which includes a 60-minute massage and access to the pristine infinity pool at the property. Enjoy incredible views of the Dubai skyline as you lounge in the pool following your massage.
Deal: Dh650 per person for a 60-minute massage and access to the infinity pool, Validity: Until August 31
The terms of these deals have been verified at the time of publishing but are subject to change. Call the property to confirm the conditions before making a booking.