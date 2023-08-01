1 of 7
Dubai: With less than a month of vacations left, enjoy these special summer activations in the city before children have to head back to school. From free events and fun concerts to food deals and edutainment, there is something for everyone exploring Dubai this season.
Image Credit: Dubai Tourism
2 of 7
Modesh World: Dubai's summer extravaganza, Modesh World, is an indoor 'edutainment' destination, with an exciting array of themed games, learning zones, and fun activities for kids of all ages. Get ready for the ride of your life on the exhilarating Twister, explore the delightful ice cream museum by MELT, or showcase your skills at the thrilling Gamefy zone. You can sign up for fascinating workshops and participate in tournaments to win exciting prizes. While you're there, try the diverse food stalls offering cuisines from around the world. Location: Dubai World Trade Centre. Dates: 6 June to 27 August, From 10am to 10pm. Cost: Free entry, however you need pay per activity.
Image Credit: website: Visit Dubai
3 of 7
Dubai Summer Surprises: The highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back and UAE residents and tourists can enjoy amazing deals and promotions from the city's most-loved retailers. Don't miss out on exclusive shopping deals, daily surprises, exhilarating competitions, and shop-and-win promotions. Location: Across Dubai. Dates: 29 June to 3 September.
Image Credit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dss
4 of 7
Festival of Frozen Delights: Head over to Melt DXB, for a day of frozen fun for the entire family. Explore a variety of delicious ice creams from different vendors, and let the kids enjoy themselves in the ball pit and bouncy castle. The excitement doesn't stop there – engage in a tie-dye workshop, unleash creativity in the slime-making zone, and more. Melt DXB welcomes visitors from 10 am to 10 pm on weekdays and extends its fun hours until midnight on weekends, making it the perfect late-night destination for a cool scoop this summer. Location: World Trade Centre, Hall 2. Dates: Until 28th August from 10am to 10pm. Cost: Varies upon your order
Image Credit: Shutter stock
5 of 7
Beat The Heat 2023: Beat The Heat is back with a series of indoor concerts in collaboration with Dubai Summer Surprises, Spotlight, and Anghami. With a line-up packed with versatile performers like Dizzy Too Skinny, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Sharmoofers, and DJ Aseel, each night will bring a diverse musical experience. The doors open at 6:30 pm, so make sure to secure your seats for an unforgettable night of melodies and memories. Location: The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Sharmoofers & Autostrad live in DXB. Date: 12 August, doors open at 6:30pm.
Image Credit: website: https://www.visitdubai.com/
6 of 7
Summer Restaurant Week 2023: Dubai Summer Surprises brings back the delightful Summer Restaurant Week from 18 to 27 August, you'll have the chance to enjoy top-notch dining deals at around 50 of Dubai's best eateries. Participating restaurants will offer tempting two-course lunches, delightful three-course dinners, and special limited edition kids' menus. Location: Across Dubai. Dates: 18 to 27 August.
Image Credit: website: visitdubai.com
7 of 7
Ripe Retail Pop-up: Head to the Ripe Retail Pop-up at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, and immerse yourself in a haven of local creativity. Running every Saturday, this popular local market showcases the best from artisans, creatives, and small businesses from across Dubai. Location: Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali. Dates: 6 May to 30 September.
Image Credit: website: https://www.visitdubai.com/