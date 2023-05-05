1 of 9
Water taxi in Abu Dhabi: Pack up the kids and don’t forget sunscreen when heading to Abu Dhabi’s first water taxi on Yas Island. The nearly one hour ride costs Dh20 and you can board from any one of five locations.
Image Credit: WAM
Dubai water taxi: For yet another budget-friendly fun activity take a Dubai water taxi ride for just Dh5 per person. The short ride will take you from the Dubai Marina Mall promenade to Bluewaters Island.
Image Credit: RTA
New beach alert: This new pristine Dubai Islands Beach has been trending on social media throughout this week. The free beach is also pet-friendly.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Adopt an animal in Dubai: UAE residents can now officially ‘Adopt an Animal’ at The Green Planet Dubai, a tropical rainforest home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four indoor rainforest levels. Up for adoption are Lemon the sloth, Kendrick the lemur, Amal the slow loris, Goldie the blue and gold macaw, and Coco the toco toucan for the duration of one year. The adopted animals will be under the expert care of the trained individuals at The Green Planet.
Image Credit: Supplied
Saturday market and activities: The popular Ripe Market announced their newest location as Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali. To be held every Saturday until September, there will also be launch special features including food trucks, live entertainment, balloon artists and more during May. Little ones can also take part in a variety of engaging activities including, slime and model making, face painting, and glitter art among others.
Image Credit: Visit Dubai
A closer view: While most residents and tourists won’t miss the iconic Dubai Mall Fountain shows, you could get even closer for just Dh20. Watch the musical show from the floating boardwalk at the destination.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Animal encounters in Sharjah: Take the little ones to Wasit Wetland in Sharjah for a nature day out, which will be a special one especially for bird lovers. Young children (11 or younger) can go for free while others go at Dh15 per person. The attraction has both indoor and outdoor options.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Kayaking in Sharjah: Enjoy incredible mountain scenery from inside a kayak or pedal boat at the Al Rafisah Dam in Sharjah. With options including donut oats, pedal boats and kayaks, the destination is a one-hour drive from Sharjah’s city area.
Image Credit: WAM
Snoopy Island activities: For water babies, young and old, this Fujairah destination is a must-visit. Kayaking, snorkeling, paddle boarding, diving – you name it, you can do it here.
Image Credit: Shutterstock