Brazilian Nights at Frevo

Frevo at Fairmont the Palm is celebrating a selection of authentic Brazilian food and beverages with a traditional Churrascaria experience featuring 18 cuts of finest meat, curated by Chef Bruno Ambar.

Dates: Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Timings: 6 pm – 11 pm Cost: From Dh345 per person.

Night Brunch at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine every Friday at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi with a limitless selection of sips and bites.

Dates: Every Friday, Timings: 8 pm to 11 pm, Cost: Dh438 per person

Bold Night Brunch at Ba - Boldly Asian

Go down the nostalgia route at this venue every Friday and Saturday with musical classics and cult-favorites from the 80s performed by the live DJ while enjoying unlimited servings of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Dates: Friday and Saturday, Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm, Cost: From Dh250 per person

Sunset Brunch by Pure Sky Lounge & Dining

Enjoy this brunch with great music, which includes a saxophonist and new DJ, set against breathtaking sunset views of Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah. The venue located in Hilton Dubai The Walk will allow guests to upgrade their chosen package for free, only in October.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining Image Credit: Supplied

Dates: Every Saturday, Timings: 5.30 pm – 9 pm, Cost: From Dh350 plus a complimentary upgrade in October

Nisi Night brunch at Paros

Paros at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers announced the return of their night brunch. The venue will lean into their 'island in the sky' vibe every Friday along with Mediterranean flavors, live performances and DJ sets.

Dates: Fridays, Timings: 7 pm – 10 pm, Cost: From Dh245 per person

All you can eat pizza at LDC

If you want more of a casual night out to start the weekend off, LDC Kitchen + Coffee outlets across Dubai will be serving endless helpings of LDC's homemade pizzas and pastas, complemented by a selection of appetizers, a refreshing beverage and two delectable scoops of London Dairy Premium ice cream.

Dates: Fridays, Cost: Dh89 per person

Dream Catchers Evening Brunch at Laguna

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge at Sofitel Dubai The Palm set to relaunch its Dream Catchers Evening Brunch this weekend featuring Greek-Mediterranean cuisine, chilled-out tunes from the DJ along with a live percussionist and captivating free-spirited dancers.

Date: Every Friday, Timings: 7 pm to 10 pm, Cost: From Dh299

Twilight Dinner at Address Fountain Views

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views is launching their Twilight Dinner Buffet this weekend. Enjoy incredible views of the Dubai skyline and a live performance while feasting on a wide variety of dishes served buffet-style, including live stations and a white chocolate fountain.