Dubai: Foodie festival Taste of Abu Dhabi revealed new ticket packages on Thursday. The event is set to run from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12.
Over that weekend, the festival will highlight 15 Abu Dhabi restaurants. Guests can sample three to five 'taster' dishes showcased by the restaurants at the Yas Island venue.
General admission tickets are priced at Dh75 but you could get the 'Taster' package for Dh180. The package includes 1 day entry to the event, 2 food vouchers, 2 drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops. Splurge on the VIP package, at Dh280 per person, for 1 day entry to the event, 3 food vouchers, 3 drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and exclusive Taste workshops.
Available for the final day of the festival, the organisers have a Sunday Brunch package that costs Dh360 per person. This package includes 5 food and beverage vouchers respectively with access to Taste workshops.
Tickets are on sale online. A media statement revealed the entertainment line-up for the event which includes two music pockets. Truly Medley Deeply, The International Playboys, DJ Superfly, Mark Zitti, 4TheMusic and Damian Flood make up the impressive roster for the weekend.
Location: Gateway Park South, Yas Island, Dates: November 10 through 12, Cost: Starts at Dh75