8 food deals to try this week: National Noodle Day, new openings, menus and more

If you are looking to enjoy new food experiences, try out deals, new menus and more, we have the latest offers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Cafe Society has some offers for visitors. They have buy one get one free on pizzas every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They also have a deal on pastries, from 8 am until 1pm daily, guests can enjoy 50 per cent off on a selection of pastries, including bread, croissants, and more.
Try out the ‘Mamma Mia’ pizza at Prato, at the Trump International Golf Club. The pizza combines six flavours: margherita, bianca, formaggi, meat lover, barbecue chicken and divola. The dish is available Monday to Thursday, 12 to 10pm. Monday to Thursday, Prato also has an offer for guests to get two pizzas for the price of one from 4 to 7pm.
Sfumato has a breakfast experience with unlimited selected beverages from 10 am to 2pm on weekends. Curated by Michelin-recognised Chef Alena Solodovichenko, the menu features omelette with caviar bearnaise, eggs benedict, shakshuka and more. On weekdays, visitors can try out the breakfast from 9am to 12pm. They also have a business lunch, Monday to Friday, from 12 to 3pm. Guests can enjoy their sea bass tartare, beef carpaccio, chicken salad and more.
Armani Caffè is now open at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall. Guests can try out dishes such as the lemon scented risotto with Sicilian prawns, veal Milanese, wagyu striploin, and more.
French restaurant Parlour Boutique introduced a new menu. Some of the dishes include mushroom soup, peach bruschetta, tomato fromage buratina with burrata, filled with pesto sauce and topped with sweetened nuts.
Enjoy a portion of noodles at a discounted price at China Bistro on National Noodles Day on, October 6. Noodle dishes include Japanese wheat noodles, wok tossed hakka noodles, and more.
Chef Mehmet Gürs at Garage, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, is participating in the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season. On October 6, from 6 to 10:30pm, guests can try out the five-course menu with dishes such as balik ekmek, an anchovy crisp with lemon mayo, Manti, a chard-stuffed ravioli with yogurt and tomato paste, and more.
Keep an eye out for the newest places to visit across the UAE by checking out our Going Out section.