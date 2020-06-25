With life now almost back to normal, there's a lot to do in Dubai this weekend

Image Credit:

Arts and Culture: The Sharjah Rain Room is back

Visitors experiencing rain at permanent rain room by Sharjah Art Foundation where perpetual rainfall pauses wherever and whenever someone moves through the space. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah Art Foundation announces that it will be reopening selected venues this Friday. The reopening will begin with the Foundation’s current exhibition, Art in the Age of Anxiety, and its permanent installation, Rain Room Sharjah. To visit either venue, visitors are encouraged to book a reservation in advance. The Rain Room Sharjah is a permanent installation by Random International where visitors can walk through a room of pouring rain without getting wet. Viewings will be limited to five guests per booking in adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines.

Location: Al Majarrah Park, Sharjah

Cost: Dh25 per adult

Timings: Friday from 4pm to 9pm and Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm

Eat out: La Serre Bistro’s new breakfast offering

Image Credit:

How do you like your eggs in the morning? If you like it with a side of bubbles, then indulge in a luxurious start to the day at La Serre Bistro’s new bubbles Breakfast, complete with fine French cuisine and first-class service. Launching this Friday and available every coming Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm (for those who like to sleep in), the luxury experience invites diners to enjoy an indulgent breakfast including a choice of eggs, a selection of viennoiserie, and a seasonal fruit platter with Greek yoghurt, paired with two glasses of bubbles. There’s also a soft beverage version available. From the menu, guests can choose from a selection of dishes, including organic scrambled eggs served with black truffle and toasted bread, fried organic eggs with foie gras, caramelized onion and beef sauce on grilled brown bread and many more

Location: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Dh349 per person including premium bubbles or Dh269 per person including soft beverages

Timings: Every Friday from 9am to 5pm

Eat out: Toshi's All you can eat Asian nights

Image Credit:

Grand Millennium Hotel has launched a new all you can eat option in their restaurant Toshi. It’s a delightful little deal in a hidden spot in the popular Barsha Heights hotel. Every Thursday You can indulge in an all you can eat sushi night, on Friday it's an all you can eat Asian Night and Saturday is a special Chinese night. Basically every day this weekend offers an all you can eat deal. The all you can eat pan Asian night including sushi, salads, soups, sharing platters, selection of main courses and unlimited beverages

Location: Grand Millennium Hotel Barsha Heights

Cost: Dh195 including unlimited food and soft beverages, Dh299 including unlimited food and house beverages

Timings From 7pm onwards

Take the kids out for a free lunch at Black Tap

Image Credit:

Black Tap, the American craft burger and shakes brand, is now offering a free kids menu for kids under 12 until July 7. If you're taking the kids to Dubai Mall, stop by Black Tap’s newest venue and they can order a free kids’ menu item. Options include the Mini Prime Burger, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mini Fish and Chips, all served with a side of fries.

Location: Dubai Mall, Lower Ground

Cost: Free meals for kids under 12

Timings: Daily from 10am to 10pm until July 7, 2020

Check out Society Cafe's new 'Park n Dine' offer

Image Credit:

If you're still a bit nervous to go out to eat, the Jumeirah neighbourhood eatery is now open and has launched their ‘#ParkNDine’ concept. While adhering to the new regulations and offering limited seating capacity for social distancing norms inside the restaurant, but you can now also benefit from their parking lot. Residents who have a car can drive on down where they will be greeted in the parking lot by a waiter who will take their order and return with trays of your favourite meal. Choose from the French Toast with berry compote, caramel, peanut crumb and frozen yoghurt, the Wagyu Beef Burger with gruyere, dill pickles, truffle mayo, crispy onions and rocket. And don't forget to leave room for dessert as their Lotus Chocolate Fondant with Banana Ice Cream is on the list too.

Location: Jumeirah 1, on Jumeirah Beach Road

Cost: Approx Dh120 for two

Timings: Daily from 8 am to 8 pm

Pool Day deal: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Image Credit: Supplied

With a 200m private beach, multiple pools and garden area, the Waldorf Astoria on the palm is offering the ideal place for guests to escape and enjoy their own private oasis while soaking up the sun. The pool day offer for those who want a relaxing day out and beautiful views without the stay, pool and beach access is Dh150 every day and fully redeemable on resort dining with children under 12 free.

Location: Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Cost: Dh150 per person, fully redeemable on F&B

Timings: Offer available Daily

Friday Sundown Brunch: Seven Sisters is back

Image Credit:

Famed for its vibrant and energetic Sundown Brunch, Dubai residents can rejoice in its return this Friday, June 26. Now at the earlier time of 1pm to 5pm every Friday, guests can enjoy an afternoon of fun and frivolity, with hip-hop, R&B and afro-beats as the sun sets over the canal.

Location: Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

Price: Packages start from Dh199 for soft drinks, Dh349 for house beverages, Dh499 for premium beverages

Timing: Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm

Staying in: You can now order Marks & Spencer to your home

The iconic British brand and Deliveroo have partnered to offer a selection of Marks & Spencer favourites and essentials, covering a range from deli and grocery through to delicious ready meals, snacking must-haves and gifting hampers. Enjoy some much-loved food from the Marks & Spencer food hall from the comfort of your own home. Covering popular items ranging from store cupboard essentials such as popular pasta sauces, breakfast cereals and mueslis and herbal teas through to chilled chicken ready meals and garlic doughballs. Customers looking for a treat can also choose from a selection of items including hand cooked crisps, specialty bakery items, cookies, chocolates, and the popular cookie packs and sweets. And of course, the selection also includes the iconic Colin Caterpillar sweets.