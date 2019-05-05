Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Bounce’s Ramadan Pass

The trampoline and entertainment park has announced the Ramadan Pass, providing daily access to either the Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Al Ain venue for just a one-off fee of Dh250. It can be availed on all dates between the first and last day of Ramadan, allowing you to bounce every single day. All guests from all age groups, whatever their skill sets are invited. Extended hours throughout Ramadan at all branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. Call 04-321 1400. bounce.ae/ramadan

Register for the Inaugural Zayed Sports Karting Championship

Yas Marina Circuit will play host to the tournament in association with Armed Forces Officers Club. Starting on Thursday and open to only 20 teams, the three-round championship will take place at the Yas Kartzone. No experience, no federation licences and no equipment is necessary to enjoy the three-day event. With its one-kilometre track providing a real challenge, put your best teams together and enter the grid line up for a test of skill. Entry fee is Dh2,550 per team, with each team composed of a minimum of 2 drivers and maximum of 12. Registration closes on Wednesday. yasmarinacircuit.com

DUBAI

Student Mondays

Students can now watch their favourite films at a discounted rate with Student Mondays offer at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Marina Mall. Show your student ID and benefit from the Dh45 combo – includes a ticket to the movie with a small popcorn and soft-beverage covered. Bookings must be made at the cinemas ticket counters only. Ongoing every Monday (except public holidays) until December 20. reelcinemas.ae

Discover Legoland

Mark Ramadan at Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, this May, with a series of special offers taking place at the park. Starting from the first day of Ramadan, guests can visit Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park for Dh100 per ticket, with 10 per cent of all ticket sales going towards the ‘Wanna Read?’ initiative, a charitable initiative aiming to create warm, friendly and healing environments through reading activities for children in hospitals. The Big Shop retail store within the park will also run a ‘buy-one-give-one’ offer on all books, meaning when one book is purchased, visitors will be given another to donate. legoland.ae

Keeping Traditions Alive

The firing of a cannon to signal the end of the fast is a tradition long associated with Ramadan, and so Madinat Jumeirah in collaboration with Dubai Police are keeping this tradition alive. The iconic cannon will be placed on Fort Island, giving tourists and visitors the chance to witness the time-honored Islamic cannon ritual go off before Maghrib (sunset) prayers, announcing the end of the fasting period. In total, six different locations across Dubai have been chosen to fire the canon – Burj Khalifa, Eid prayer grounds in Mankhool and Al Baraha, JBR and City Walk.

Month of Giving at Tips & Toes

Buy any retail items and Tips & Toes will donate 10 per cent of the proceeds to clothe local orphans this Eid. Loyalty card customers get double points all day long on Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays, throughout May. Teens aged between 13-21 years get special discounts on eyelash extensions, nail services, glamglow express facials and hair removal services, every Tuesday throughout May. Available at all 34 branches. tipsandtoes.com

Bring a Smile to a Child’s Face

Noon, the digital marketplace is giving customers the opportunity to donate to the Al Jalila Foundation’s Basma (smile) campaign during Ramadan, upon checkout on desktop and the mobile application. The fundraising initiative aims to support and bring smiles to the faces of children with life-threatening diseases or debilitating illnesses and funding research to find cures for these diseases. Customers shopping on noon can select the option of donating Dh5, Dh10, Dh25, Dh50, Dh75 or Dh100 at checkout. noon.com

Live, Work & Create

Chival, the social eatery at At La Ville Hotel & Suites is inviting creatives, remote employees and freelancers, with the launch of their new ‘Live, Work and Create’ offer for coworking spaces. From 6.30am-11.30pm. Day pass at Dh50, one-month pass at Dh800, three-month pass Dh2,100 plus a free Saturday brunch, all inclusive of 20 per cent off all other F&B outlets and spa. Freebies include parking, internet, coffee, tea and water plus access to the Business Centre Facilities. Call 054-3095948

Dance & Music Workshop for Ladies

Galaxy Centre for Performing Arts in association with Shankar Mahadevan Academy & Brians Academy of Dance invites ladies to participate in a two month dance (Dh399) and music workshop (Dh499). Call 04-3889756

SHARJAH

Entries for Photography Exhibition