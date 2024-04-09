Savour the season: Dubai's April lineup features Eid feasts and unmissable restaurant openings

Celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a plethora of vibrant festivities, including extravagant brunches and specially curated set menus. Additionally, you can partake in the excitement of exploring the newest restaurant openings, ensuring there's an option catering to every palate and budget.

Eid feasts

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr at The Pods , located at Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Enjoy a three-course set menu featuring Pan-Asian dishes and a choice of soft drinks. This offer is available throughout Eid Al Fitr and includes personalised Eid decorations.

The Pods Image Credit: Supplied

Mowsem at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will celebrate Eid Al Fitr with an international buffet, including Arabic specials and more. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, as well as live cooking stations and fun activities for the little ones. The event will take place on April 11 and 12 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Mowsem Image Credit: Supplied

Rüya Dubai, located at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm, presents a range of offerings this April. This includes a Business Lunch, featuring a three-course menu with bold Anatolian flavours, available Monday through Friday between 12 noon and 4pm. Additionally, on Thursdays, guests can enjoy specially crafted Nazar beverages from 8pm onwards during Nazar Nights. Furthermore, guests can savour a four-course meal on Turquoise Wednesdays, available daily from 7pm until late.

Rüya Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

New restaurant openings

Sienna Clubhouse is set to open at Opus Tower on April 10. The downtown Clubhouse will host a grand opening this Eid Al Fitr, offering a Mediterranean-inspired experience. Head Chef Milos Radojcic will be leading the culinary team. The venue will be open daily from April 10 for lunch and dinner from 7pm to 3am, offering a variety of experiences from art workshops to live musical evenings.

Sienna Clubhouse Image Credit: Supplied

Experience a traditional Georgian feast at Qartuli, a newly opened restaurant in Downtown Dubai, on April 19. The event will feature live music, a 13-meter-long Supra table with authentic Georgian dishes, and live cooking stations. The evening will showcase Georgian culinary traditions with dishes like Khinkali, Sulguni, Churchkhela, and Pelamushi. Valet parking will be available at Dunya Tower in Downtown Dubai. The event starts at 7.30pm.

Ribambelle is set to open its doors on Bluewaters Island in April 2024. It will offer delightful European cuisine with an Asian twist and features a dedicated party planning team as well as bespoke 3D cakes.

Ribambelle Image Credit: Supplied