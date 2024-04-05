Dubai's foodie fun: From Michelin stars to Eid feasts and restaurant openings

Eid specials

Smoki Moto, Dubai's first Korean steakhouse, invites guests to celebrate Eid with friends and family over dinner. Indulge in a culinary fusion like no other as Smoki Moto brings together the bold and vibrant flavours of Korean cuisine with the spirit of Eid. The restaurant is open from 5pm to 1am from Monday to Thursday and 5pm to 2am from Friday to Sunday. Smoki Moto is in Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Smoki Moto invites guests to celebrate Eid with friends and family over dinner. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, is celebrating Eid Al Fitr with curated dining experiences at several restaurants across the resort. At Michelin-starred Talea, the culinary team has curated an exclusive four-course set menu exploring the diverse flavours of Italy. At Lebanese Terrace, authentic Arabic cuisine will be served sharing-style. The Eid Brunch at Cascades promises an afternoon of delight featuring a DJ performance, face painting, an outdoor cinema, and much more. Talea is open from April 9 to12 (7pm onwards). Lebanese Terrace is open from April 9 to12 (12.30 to 9.30pm). Cascades Brunch is open on April 13 (12 noon to 4pm).



Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, is celebrating Eid Al Fitr with curated dining experiences at several restaurants across the resort. Image Credit: Supplied

Conrad Dubai announces an exciting array of offers for guests looking to celebrate the upcoming Eid Al Fitr break in style. Guests can indulge in a deluxe room, with breakfast for two at the renowned Ballaro’ Restaurant and Terrace. Throughout the Eid long weekend, Anása, the hotel's Greek alfresco restaurant, will feature a delicious three-course menu. For those craving Korean cuisine, Kimpo, the home of Korean soul food in Dubai, offers a special combo of Korean fried chicken paired with two beverages. Conrad Dubai is on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.



Conrad Dubai announces an exciting array of offers for guests looking to celebrate the upcoming Eid Al Fitr break in style. Image Credit: Supplied

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection welcomes guests to indulge in a culinary journey at Al Manara Beach. Immerse yourself in a special Eid brunch experience. Available from April 10 to 12, from 12.30 to 4.30pm. It is located in Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina.



New menu

Vapiano, the popular Italian restaurant concept known for its fresh pizza and pasta, has upgraded its Middle East menu to include several new-to-the-region items, with a revamp to its pizza selection, which has switched to freshly crafted sourdough bases. The new menu can be found in all Vapiano stores across the UAE including branches in Dubai (Nakheel Mall), Sharjah (City Centre Al Zahia) or Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Mall, Marina Mall, Yas Mall, Bawadi Mall).



Join Vero Italian in JBR for an exquisite ‘White Asparagus Celebration’ this April. Guests can delight in the seasonal set menu, available for both lunch and dinner throughout the month. Vero Italian is in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.



Join Vero Italian in JBR for an exquisite ‘White Asparagus Celebration’ this April. Image Credit: Supplied

Duo GastroBar announces the debut of its new King Crab menu. Situated in Dubai Hills Business Park, Duo Gastrobar has quickly become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts. The King Crab menu is available from 1 to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.



Duo GastroBar announces the debut of its new King Crab menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Beefbar announces the launch of its new offering, the Beefbar Café Gourmand. Available daily for guests from 12 noon until closing, the Café Gourmand experience promises to tantalise taste buds and elevate coffee breaks to new heights. It features a selection of classic French pastries. Beefbar is located at Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem.



Brix Café, known for its innovative and award-winning desserts, announces the launch of their newest croissant craze: The flat croissant. These 2D formats croissants are carefully flattened and dipped in a variety of chocolates and toppings, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures. Brix Café is open from 8am to 11.30pm. It is in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai.



Thai Songkran Festival

In honour of the Thai New Year, Dubai's renowned Thai restaurant, Tong Thai, is hosting an opulent Songkran Festival dining experience from April 13 to 15, from 6pm to midnight. Celebrate Thailand’s rich traditions and culinary artistry in Tong Thai’s exquisite setting with a delightful four-course set menu. It is located in JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

Tong Thai is hosting an opulent Songkran Festival dining experience from April 13 to 15. Image Credit: Supplied