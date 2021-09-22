The resurgence of Flamin’ hot Cheetos in another TikTok food trend just got a little… healthier?

Yes, it’s in a salad this time and this is just one among the many that’s there…

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Image Credit: Shutterstock/Pexels.com

“It’s BUSSIN’ BUSSIN’,” wrote Ruth or @rxthism, in her TikTok video clip.

Ah, another day, another viral TikTok food trend has taken over social media. The TikTok user posted a recipe video, which involved flamin’ hot Cheetos sometime around late August, and the much-loved packet of spicy chips has broken the internet.

Except that it is in the healthiest dish there is: a salad.

Here's what the challenge is all about! YouTube/Rxthism

All you need is a few seconds and a handful of ingredients and ‘voila!’ you’ve got yourself a tasty, somewhat-healthy snack to keep in check. So go ahead, buy a bunch of cilantro, dice your cucumbers, add in a few too many drops of Tapatío hot sauce (or any hot sauce), pour in a little lemon juice and top with spicy cheetos.

Mix it all up, and you are left with a crunchy, spicy, tangy and tasty bowl of salad. Or should we say chips? We’re still figuring it out.

But, there’s only so much you can do with a packet of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Right?

Wrong! It’s a world of possibilities out there and Cheetos is actually just a tiny and tasty part of it. Especially since there’s flamin’ hot mountain dew, flamin’ hot crusted chicken, flamin’ hot mozzarella sticks… well, the list just goes on.

The resurgence of flamin’ hot Cheetos and adding it to a salad is definitely the first of many. However, this isn’t a fairly new concept, because Cheetos have found its place among food lovers who like to live a little by “amping” up their food with it. And it just keeps getting better and better (I assume).

Did you know? The idea behind flamin’ hot Cheetos is claimed to have emerged from Richard Montañez, who worked as a janitor at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant. The claims further say that the present-day author and businessman, took an unflavoured batch of Cheetos and seasoned it with spices. Happy with the result of it, he pitched the idea to then-CEO Roger Enrico over the phone and was asked to present the idea in-person. However, there is no proof of the same and the invention of the flamin’ hot Cheetos continues to be a mystery…

Now that Cheetos is on your mind, here are a few salad recipes from our repository you can try and most definitely should pair with your favourite chips.

But here’s the thing, eat your Cheetos salad before it becomes soggy. Or it doesn’t taste or look as good as it’s supposed to.